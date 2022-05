FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – No. 5 Arkansas heads back to Gainesville, Fla., for the 2022 SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Hogs hold the No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history (Arkansas was No. 2 in 2021) and will play the winner between (8) Georgia and (9) Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network. Friday’s semifinal is set for 4:30 p.m., and Saturday’s championship will begin at 4 p.m. The semis and final will be broadcast on ESPN2.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO