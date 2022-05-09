ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Nobody Injured in Fond du Lac Fire

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — No one was injured in a porch fire Sunday morning. Around 10:27 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was sent to a home on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Lac#Accident#Wi#Wtaq#Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue
