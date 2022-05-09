ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Wheat rises 2% on supply woes; corn, soybeans weak

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose almost 2% on Monday, with prices underpinned by concerns over supplies. Corn and soybeans...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Supply worries, weather spur rally in crop prices ahead of U.S. report

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures jumped on Wednesday, as traders uneasy about world supplies adjusted positions a day before the release of U.S. crop data. Concerns about poor global crop weather helped support gains, with MGEX spring wheat futures setting contract highs...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on crop concerns; MGEX hits contract high

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures strengthened on Wednesday amid concerns about poor global weather threatening crops, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract jumped 20-1/4 cents to close at $11.13 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat rose 25-1/2 cents to $12.00-1/2 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat surged 42-1/2 cents to end at $12.56 a bushel and set a contract high. * Traders are waiting for the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a global crop report on Thursday, which will include the first official U.S. supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * Analysts predict the USDA will peg 2022/23 U.S. wheat carryout at 659 million bushels and 2021/22 carryout at 686 million, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts said they remain worried about hot and dry conditions damaging wheat in the western U.S. Plains, despite recent beneficial rains. * Euronext wheat futures approached contract highs, supported by adverse crop weather in exporting countries like France and fresh import demand including a reported purchase by Algeria. * FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set contract highs on Thursday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) slashed its production forecast for the variety that is grown in the U.S. Plains and used to make bread. The USDA, in a monthly crop report, projected hard red winter...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed as market braces for USDA crop report

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher while wheat and soybeans eased on Thursday ahead of a U.S. government crop report that will offer pointers on the impact of war in Ukraine and adverse weather in other parts of the world. A rebound in the dollar and a drop in oil prices, as investors saw growing risks of economic recession, contributed to the cautious mood on grain markets, traders said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $7.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT wheat edged down 0.7% to $11.05-1/4 a bushel and soybeans eased 0.5% to $15.98-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) May world crop report due at 1600 GMT will include its first global supply and demand estimates for 2022/23. "There are big question marks hanging over the forecasts for the wheat and corn crops in Ukraine," Commerzbank analysts said. Russia's invasion has stalled Ukraine's grain exports and raised expectations of a sharp fall in crop production. Unfavourable weather in U.S. grain belts, which has hampered planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat while stressing maturing winter wheat crops, has added to nervousness about global supplies. Drought in some French and Brazilian growing belts and a heatwave in India have further fanned supply fears. Russia, however, is expecting a bumper harvest, with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday saying the country could produce a record 87 million tonnes of wheat this year, allowing it to expand exports. For U.S. supply and demand, analysts on average expect the USDA to cut its estimate of 2021/22 U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.412 billion bushels from 1.440 billion in April, and project 2022/23 stocks even lower at 1.352 billion bushels. Grain markets will also get an update on international demand on Thursday from weekly USDA export sales data. Prices at 1146 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1105.25 -7.75 -0.70 770.75 43.40 CBOT corn 791.25 2.75 0.35 593.25 33.38 CBOT soy 1598.50 -8.25 -0.51 1339.25 19.36 Paris wheat 404.75 1.50 0.37 276.75 46.25 Paris maize 358.75 0.00 0.00 226.00 58.74 Paris rape 839.25 -10.00 -1.18 754.00 11.31 WTI crude oil 104.14 -1.57 -1.49 75.21 38.47 Euro/dlr 1.04 -0.01 -1.00 1.1368 -8.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)
AGRICULTURE
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
WOKV

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
Agriculture Online

USDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will harvest a record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand, the government said on Thursday. Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31 was...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 7-10 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, soy up 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: Position squaring expected ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on concerns about hot and dry conditions damaging the crop in the western U.S. Plains. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract rose above its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, four trade sources said, providing some relief to grain markets as buyers scramble for alternatives to Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 9 cents at $11.01-3/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 7 cents at $11.82 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 10 cents higher at $12.23-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on follow-through buying after closing in positive territory on Tuesday. * Support also noted from forecasts for some rain next week in parts of the Midwest that could push farmers out of the fields as they look to finish their planting tasks. * Most-active CBOT July corn contract rose above its 30-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last up 5-1/2 cents at $7.80-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Strength in crude oil supportive to soybean futures. * CBOT July soybeans were last 2-1/2 cents higher at $15.94-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally on lower-than-expected U.S. crop forecast

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, setting contract highs as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surprised traders with a smaller-than-expected forecast for the variety grown in the Plains and used to make bread. Corn and soybean futures also strengthened. The USDA, in a monthly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn eases, supply concerns limit decline

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures on Thursday slid for the first time in three sessions, although the losses were limited by tightening world supplies. Wheat and soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.1% to $7.87-3/4 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog, cattle futures weaken amid demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures fell on Thursday, as high meat prices are threatening U.S. demand, analysts said. Concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer than anticipated weighed on the markets because higher prices could reduce meat sales, analysts said. Traders also watched a...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French wheat export outlook cut as focus turns to crop weather

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports this season, citing ebbing international demand, while warning rain was urgently needed to avoid damage to cereal crops ahead of this summer's harvest. In its May supply and demand outlook for cereal...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA April U.S. soybean crush forecast at 172.370 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing pace slowed in April despite strong margins and adequate crushing supplies as several plants were idled for seasonal maintenance, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about...
AGRICULTURE
Singapore
Agriculture Online

Tunisia's grain harvest will rise by 30% to 2 mln tonnes this year

TUNIS, May 11 (Reuters) - The grain harvest in Tunisia will be good, rising by about 30% this year compared to last year, the agricture minister said, confirming forecasts published by Reuters on Tuesday citing the Farmers union. Mahmoud Elyess Hamza said that the grain harvest would amount to about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's sugar output view revised down, but global supply seen up

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south (CS) new sugar crop was revised downward on Wednesday as consultancy Datagro sees mills diverting more cane to ethanol production, but higher production in Asia will still drive an increase in the global supply of the sweetener. Datagro chief analyst Plinio Nastari...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher after USDA crop report

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Thursday on expectations for limited U.S. supplies, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures finished up 7 cents at $16.13-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.93 cents at 82.52 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures slid $1.90 to end at $396 per ton. * The USDA, in a monthly crop report, said U.S. farmers will harvest a record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand. * The agency pegged 2023/23 U.S. soybean ending stocks at 310 million bushels, compared to market expectations for 317 million. * U.S. soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year was projected at 4.640 billion bushels, according to USDA. Analysts expected 4.613 billion bushels, according to a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil's next soybean crop forecast to grow 19.5% to 146 mln T - Patria

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean harvest has been estimated at 146 million tonnes, up 19.5% from the previous season, when a drought damaged part of the crop, Patria Agronegocios said on Wednesday. Brazil's area planted with soybeans in the next season will be expanded by 2.8%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends higher on positioning before U.S. issues crop data

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday amid positioning ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report due out on Thursday, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures advanced 14-1/2 cents to close at $16.06-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 2.41 cents at 83.45 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures slid $3.60 to end at $397.90 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) global monthly crop report on Thursday will include the first official supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * In Brazil, the 2022/2023 soybean harvest is estimated at 146 million tonnes, up 19.5% from the previous season, when a drought damaged part of the crop, Patria Agronegocios said. * A rally in crude oil helped lift soy prices, traders said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

IEA expects record renewable growth despite cost, supply problems

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Rising concerns over energy security and climate change will galvanize record new capacity to generate renewable power in 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast on Wednesday. The IEA forecasts that 320 gigawatts will come online this year, equivalent to top European economy Germany's total annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs drop to January lows on U.S. demand worries

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures on Wednesday fell to their lowest prices since January amid concerns about demand for U.S. pork, analysts said. Inflation and a decline in U.S. pork exports to China, the world's top pork consumer, are hurting demand, analysts said. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in the 12 months through April, according to the Labor Department.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy finishes higher on hopes for U.S. export demand

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Friday on hopes for increased U.S. export demand, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures finished up 32-3/4 cents at $16.46-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended up 1.27 cents at 83.79 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures increased $13.30 to end at $409.30 per ton. * Hopes for increased U.S. soybean sales to China, the world's biggest importer of the oilseed, helped fuel gains, analysts said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop soybeans to China. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 20, the national grain trade center said. The country has been releasing soybeans from its reserves in weekly auctions in an effort to boost supplies in the domestic market and cool down prices. * Gains in crude oil and equities helped support CBOT soy, traders said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL

