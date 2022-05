DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) – The new President and CEO of the De Pere Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help local businesses prosper. But she has to get to know them first. Kitty Johnson took over at the De Pere Area Chamber on April 4th, and she’s been working to familiarize herself with every business, organization, and municipality she can.

