DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the country due to a new omicron subvariant called BA.2.12.1. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this new subvariant appears to be 27% more contagious than BA.2. BA.2 is still responsible for about 70% of cases in the U.S.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO