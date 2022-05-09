ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s Grow Together in Pacific Beach!

Cover picture for the articleA very large floral mural was painted last year in Pacific Beach. You can view it on the outdoor wall of Pastiamo, a pasta restaurant on Turquoise Street just east of Mission Boulevard. A bee flying...

Become an advocate for Balboa Park!

Would you like to support San Diego’s beautiful, amazing crown jewel, PLUS get exclusive Balboa Park insider emails, learn about volunteer opportunities, enjoy picnic meet ups, AND get a free Forever Balboa Park enamel pin?. Then become an official advocate of Balboa Park. It’s free!. Or, if you’d...
LIST: Places to go Strawberry Picking Near San Diego

Looking for places to go strawberry picking? Look no further, we've compiled a list of places you and your family can go strawberry picking around and near San Diego. You still have time to go out to the fields as strawberry season usually starts in February and runs through July.
Best Healthy San Diego Restaurants for People With Dietary Restrictions

Eating out when you have dietary restrictions or food allergies can be challenging, but it gets a lot easier if you choose the right restaurant. As one of the healthiest cities in the United States, San Diego has a culture focused on health, wellness, and fitness. That’s why it’s relatively easy to find restaurants, cafes, and more that can easily accommodate dietary preferences and food sensitivities.
An enormous soap factory rises downtown!

Back in 1921, the Citrus/Pacific Soap Factory building was erected in San Diego’s small but growing downtown. Locally produced lemon juice would be a major ingredient in the manufacture of soap!. The architect responsible for this stately factory made of brick was William Wheeler. He also designed downtown’s Balboa...
Star III submersible outside Birch Aquarium.

Should you walk from the parking lot by Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography to the popular attraction’s entrance, you’ll see what looks like a small submarine. On its side is written Star III. Star III is actually a submersible that was used for undersea studies back...
What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
New Brewery, Winery and Restaurant Collective Launching in North County San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California – The last weekend of May will mark the arrival of a first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. Named for the collaborative spirit at its core, CoLab Public House is a concept combining brewing, winemaking and culinary components under one roof. Located in Vista, just off State Route 78, the two-story, indoor-outdoor space has been highly anticipated (most notably by local craft-beer enthusiasts) and will hold a three-day grand opening from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.
Honorary Tom Hom Avenue in downtown San Diego.

At the intersection of Market Street and Third Avenue in downtown San Diego, you might spot an unusual street sign. Third Avenue where it runs through the Asian Pacific Historic District is now also called Honorary Tom Hom Avenue. I noticed the sign the other day while driving down Market...
Donal Hord’s Summer Rain at San Diego History Center.

Several wonderful pieces of Donal Hord art are now on display at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park. I noticed them last weekend. Most prominent is the extraordinary sculpture Summer Rain, Donal Hord’s final commission. Originally sculpted in 1946 from the dense wood lignum vitae, Summer Rain was cast in bronze in 1968 by Homer Dana, his assistant, two years after Hord’s death.
Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
Stratospheric home prices leave San Diegans looking at their options

In North Park, Jake Hueras has an apartment that costs $2,100 a month. It’s a one bedroom, one bath, and 650 square-foot place that he shares with his girlfriend. He’s boosted the debt on his credit card and he’s canceled his health insurance to help make ends meet. He was forced out of another apartment in Normal Heights and his new place is smaller and more expensive.
Brazen gas thieves damage car in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — Over the last week, San Diego County has seen another increase in the price of gas. A five-cent jump at the pump puts the average price of a gallon of unleaded at $5.85, which is $1.44 more than the national average. "It's definitely not cheap right...
Cross Street: Where Chicken Meets Beer in San Diego

Best friends going into the restaurant business together can be a recipe for disaster. But that has not been the case for Tommy Nguyen and Wilson To, co-founders of local restaurant. , which has three locations around San Diego. Cross Street Chicken and Beer specializes in different types of chicken...
13 San Diego Breweries Win Medals At 2022 World Beer Cup

Thirteen San Diego craft breweries won medals at last week’s 2022 World Beer Cup, the largest international commercial beer competition hosted by the Brewers Association. The event took place in Minneapolis and featured more than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries spanning 57 countries. Pizza Port Brewing Company garnered...
Oceanside’s new waterfront resorts welcome tourists and locals

The longtime home of Camp Pendleton, the sprawling military base dedicated on September 25, 1942, Oceanside is also becoming known for tourism, welcoming visitors from afar and locals looking for a staycation. Two new resort hotels, the Mission Pacific and The Seabird, have sprung up along Pacific Street in the past year, just steps from the iconic Oceanside Pier, the longest wooden pier on the West Coast. The hotels, both Hyatt properties and boasting six restaurants combined, debuted last spring, marking the largest oceanfront hotel development in San Diego County in 50 years.
