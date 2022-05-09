Let’s Grow Together in Pacific Beach!

The longtime home of Camp Pendleton, the sprawling military base dedicated on September 25, 1942, Oceanside is also becoming known for tourism, welcoming visitors from afar and locals looking for a staycation. Two new resort hotels, the Mission Pacific and The Seabird, have sprung up along Pacific Street in the past year, just steps from the iconic Oceanside Pier, the longest wooden pier on the West Coast. The hotels, both Hyatt properties and boasting six restaurants combined, debuted last spring, marking the largest oceanfront hotel development in San Diego County in 50 years.
