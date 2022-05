I didn't take up golf until I was about 40 years old. The biggest reason for that is because I thought golf was a stupid game until I decided to give it a try. I've been playing golf ever since then and really enjoy playing the game. Once you have the right equipment, take several lessons, and hit golf ball after golf ball at the practice range, then it's time to play 18 holes on your favorite Greater Lansing golf courses.

