ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Coronado Democratic Club Announces Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Winners

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

The Coronado Democratic Club is proud to announce Ruby Dyre and Nirel Leoma Manalili of Southwestern College as this year’s recipients of the two $1,000 Malala Yousafzai Scholarships. This scholarship is named for Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient at age 17 and a model for the spirit of democratic values and ideals. Our two recipients also demonstrate this dedication and commitment to democratic principles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imYDC_0fXImtPw00 Ruby Dyre writes that her goal is to be the first in her in family to complete 4-year degree followed by a career committed to providing access to psychiatric care and mental health support for individuals and families. Her passion is personal, growing up in a home without access to medical treatment and support. She is a strong woman and a survivor who sought medical treatment on her own. Living alone with no support, Ruby is active at Southwestern in the Associated Student Organization, is a coordinator of a women’s group, participates in the ACLU, in civil rights protests, and is a part of the LGBTQIA community. She explains that she recognizes the critical value of education to improve herself, her life, and to help families like hers that need psychiatric care and support. As a citizen she identifies both the privilege and responsibility that participation in our democracy is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw2LF_0fXImtPw00 Nirel Leoma Manalili is a first generation Asian American whose goal is to become a mental health nurse practitioner. She explains that this interest stems from struggles with anxiety throughout her life. As Nirel notes, “Taking psychology and counseling classes in college has helped me to un-learn certain coping mechanisms and understand the complexities of mental health. My aspirations are to make mental health information and resources readily available for both teens and adults in the San Diego community in order to encourage our population to be productive and healthier as a whole.” Nirel participates in our democracy in political elections by precinct walking and phone banking and understands how critical the right to vote is, stating, “I learned from a young age that being involved in the political process is crucial for democracy.”  When it comes to voting, she identifies that this means doing research and learning the facts from reputable sources.

The Coronado Democratic Club Scholarship Committee has selected two outstanding women who represent the future of our country’s democratic values.

The story Coronado Democratic Club Announces Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Winners appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 1

Related
The Coronado Times

Kevin Shaeffer Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Submitted by Kevin Shaeffer Veteran, 9/11 Survivor, Local Dad Running for CUSD School Board Friends and Neighbors, I’m running for Trustee on the Coronado Unified School District Board in this […] The story Kevin Shaeffer Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Public Invited to Hometown Banner Dedication Ceremony May 21

The City of Coronado and the Hometown Banner Committee invite the community to attend their next dedication ceremony to honor the latest group of hometown military veterans or active duty […] The story Public Invited to Hometown Banner Dedication Ceremony May 21 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

City of Coronado Unveils Newly Redesigned, Responsive Website

The City of Coronado launched its newly revamped website this week, which underwent nearly a year-long redesign process by CivicPlus, a leading government website provider. The website is aesthetically pleasing […] The story City of Coronado Unveils Newly Redesigned, Responsive Website appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Crown Cup Tennis is Back – June 4 and 5

On Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, the Coronado Tennis Association, in concert with Impact Activities, will be hosting the once very popular, fun, competitive and much awaited Crown […] The story Crown Cup Tennis is Back – June 4 and 5 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Education
Local
California Education
The Coronado Times

In-Person Classes are Back at Sharp Coronado

Sharp Coronado is please to announce upcoming in-person classes beginning May 10, 2022. In person classes are $10 for the community and $8 for Sharp employees or volunteers. For more […] The story In-Person Classes are Back at Sharp Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Promoted Partner.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Proms, Graduations Call for COVID-19 Precautions

Given that it’s prom and graduation season, the County Health and Human Services Agency is reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations and […] The story Proms, Graduations Call for COVID-19 Precautions appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Plentiful Proclamations and Enthusiastic Tennis and Pickleball Players at Council Meeting

It was a meeting filled with honorary proclamations and a packed audience of tennis and pickleball players at the May 3 Coronado City Council meeting. Councilmember Sandke was absent from […] The story Plentiful Proclamations and Enthusiastic Tennis and Pickleball Players at Council Meeting appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

A Thank You to Coronado From Côtier

We would like to thank all of our customers for 12 years of support!. We will miss seeing our many familiar clients and visitors and helping with your home décor needs. It has been gratifying to hear many compliments for our work at Côtier. And on behalf of...
CORONADO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
The Coronado Times

Soroptimist Celebrates “The Art of Giving,” Soroptimist of the Year and Public Service Honors

Submitted content For the first time in over two years, Soroptimist International of Coronado gathered April 23 with members, former members, and potential members in person for a party. Besides […] The story Soroptimist Celebrates “The Art of Giving,” Soroptimist of the Year and Public Service Honors appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Real Estate Association Hosts a Clothing Drive Supporting the Alpha Project – May 14

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 8 am to 11 am, Coronado Real Estate Association, CREA CARES will host a collection drive to support the Alpha Project, a local nonprofit […] The story Coronado Real Estate Association Hosts a Clothing Drive Supporting the Alpha Project – May 14 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

How Bad is Water Use in California? March is the Worst So Far, Up 19%

Originally published on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. BY RACHEL BECKER MAY 10, 2022 Californians emerged from the driest January, February and March on record with the […] The story How Bad is Water Use in California? March is the Worst So Far, Up 19% appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Scholarships#Mental Health#Southwestern College#Lgbtqia#Asian American
The Coronado Times

Sgt. Anthony Flores Named Coronado’s Employee of the Year

  Coronado Police Sgt. Anthony Flores was named the 2021 employee of the year at an employee recognition event last week. Flores, who has worked for the city since February […] The story Sgt. Anthony Flores Named Coronado’s Employee of the Year appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Barrio Logan’s VetPowered Owner Earns SBA California’s ‘Small Business Person of the Year’ Award

The first week of May is National Small Business Week, and among the top entrepreneurs recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is Hernán Luis y Prado, founder and […] The story Barrio Logan’s VetPowered Owner Earns SBA California’s ‘Small Business Person of the Year’ Award appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Join BBH Reward Program and Receive a Welcome Gift!

Blue Bridge Hospitality Group is happy to announce their new reward program and you can start earning delicious rewards at Little Frenchie, MooTime Creamery, and Village Pizzeria (both Orange Ave. […] The story Join BBH Reward Program and Receive a Welcome Gift! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Blue Bridge Hospitality.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Coronado Times

The Aging Activist: A Smart-Mouthed Senior Warms Hearts in “The Duke,” a Quirky, Blue-Collar Caper

It takes a minute to get past the dreary family dynamics in this comedic drama, but once you do, you’re in for an endearing, memorable romp through working class, 1960s […] The story The Aging Activist: A Smart-Mouthed Senior Warms Hearts in “The Duke,” a Quirky, Blue-Collar Caper appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Christine Van Tuyl.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Quick Facts About the Coronado Shores

Quick Facts About the Coronado Shores 32 Acres of prime beach front adjacent to the world-famous Hotel Del Coronado. Ten luxurious towers affording view from the beautiful skyline of San […] The story Quick Facts About the Coronado Shores appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Shores Co..
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
350
Followers
423
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy