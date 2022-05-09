ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What You’ll Pay for Consumer Reports Top Hybrid and Electric 2022 SUVs

By Maeve Rich
 4 days ago
The best hybrid and electric SUVs give you lots of options to find something that's both earth-friendly and meets your...

Czar Tann
2d ago

Oh by the way.. i will be surprised if people still do NOT understand— electricity is NOT free either. Go figure

If You Want the Best Hybrid SUV, Get 1 of These Toyota Models

The world is complicated these days; the war in Ukraine, sketchy “self-driving” cars, and a catastrophic supply chain mess lasting years. However, some things in life are still simple, like, if you want the best hybrid SUV, get a Toyota. Despite the massive popularity of the 2022 Rav4 Prime, that’s not the only Toyota hybrid SUV that is topping the charts.
This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
