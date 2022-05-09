ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Three walks, swipes two bags

 4 days ago

Hicks went 0-for-1 with three walks, a run and two stolen bases in a 4-2 loss to Texas...

CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Implodes in loss

Kelly (0-1) allowed five earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees. Kelly entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied at seven. He retired the first two batters he faced but proceeded to walk the next three hitters, leading to his disastrous outing. Kelly has made two appearances since returning from a biceps injury, and he figures to maintain a high-leverage role in the White Sox bullpen despite this poor outing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Head to bench Tuesday

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts over his past three games and will receive Tuesday off to reset. Yonathan Daza will start in left field in his place and bat fifth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Back from injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Omaha. He'll bat second and play first base versus Triple-A Iowa. Pratto saw just a minimum stint on the injured list. He'll look to build upon a solid start to the season that saw him slash .250/.323/.477 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases in his first 23 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Griffin Canning: Suffers setback

Canning (back) experienced soreness after tossing a simulated game Monday and will scale back his throwing for a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Canning's sim game Monday was only two innings, but the right-hander felt "more soreness than expected" afterward and will now take a step back from his throwing progression. It's not clear if this will affect his timeline for returning to the big club since he's not eligible to return until early June. It's at least encouraging that the Angels hope Canning can play catch Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Sits in second straight

Almora is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers. The Reds are giving Tyler Stephenson a start at designated hitter rather than behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale, which leaves no room for Almora in the outfield while Cincinnati goes with Tommy Pham, TJ Friedl and Tyler Naquin from left to right. As soon as Cincinnati returns Nick Senzel (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list, Almora will be a logical candidate to move off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Jared Solomon: Recalled by Cincinnati

Solomon was recalled by the Reds on Thursday. Solomon served as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, but he was sent back down a day later. The right-hander will now rejoin the major-league bullpen as part of a move after Lucas Sims (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Solomon allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning during his big-league debut Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH

