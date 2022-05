VENICE, Fla — After a plane that belonged to Agape Flights was burned by rioters in Haiti in March, there is now hope for a replacement. The local missionary flight group has been stunned by the donations it has received in the past few weeks since the incident. At a press conference at its Venice hanger, the Chief Executive Officer revealed that along with about $300,000 received through an insurance claim, they now have a total of about $1,600,000 in donations and can start shopping for a new and better plane than the previously destroyed one.

