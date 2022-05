AUGUSTA — The 2022 Maine County Teachers of the Year were announced and honored Thursday at the State House. “We select 16 county teachers of the year. One of whom will be the 2023 State Teacher of the Year,” said Dolly Sullivan, program director of Educate Maine. “So, they serve from May to May, that is their year of recognition, and then we will narrow the field to eight semifinalists, and then to three finalists, and then one selected as the state teacher of the year in October,” she said.

