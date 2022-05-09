ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Vista

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
A man has been hospitalized after his motorcycle crashed into a car in northern San Diego County Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies and Vista Fire Department officials responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of W. Vista Way and Emerald Drive.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Emerald Drive and crashed with a vehicle crossing westbound on West Vista Way. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision, according to authorities.

The Vista Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

