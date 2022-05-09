ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old taken to Lourde’s after hit and run in Pasco

By Margo Cady
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Lourde's Medical Center - 5/8/2022, KAPP KVEW Local News

PASCO, Wash. — Lourde’s Medical Center went into a brief lock down Sunday afternoon after a 14-year-old came in with injuries from a hit and run.

Pasco Police Department (PPD) says the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 8th. The 14-year-old was struck by a car around the area of East Lewis Street and South Elm Avenue in Pasco.

Officials say Lourde’s Medical Center was put on lockdown when the patient initially reported a gun shot wound. However, PPD reports the 14-year-old allegedly has non-life threatening injuries sustained from the hit and run incident.

Officials are currently investigating the incident further. PPD says this incident is isolated, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

