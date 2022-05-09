ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cesaro Hints At Next Move Coming ‘Soon’

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCesaro appears set to reveal a big announcement in the relatively near future, according to a post...

411mania.com

Comments / 4

PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Mattea Roach Final Jeopardy Question Ends in Heartbreak

Mattea Roach just lost Jeopardy! by one dollar, ending her 23-game streak as one of the top 5 players of all time. Roach has won a total of $560,983 in her time on the trivia show, making her one of the game's longest-running and highest-earning champions all at once. She was finally dethroned in a "Final Jeopardy" round where she started with a considerable lead.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

WWE Offers Official Update on Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was on the losing end of an I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was reported immediately afterward via Kayla Braxton that she had suffered a shoulder injury in the arm Rousey had trapped in an armbar to secure the victory and later reported online that she had been written off TV in order to get married. The Bump then offered a storyline update on "The Queen" on Wednesday, saying that she "will be out of action indefinitely."
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya On Fit Finlay’s Magic At WWE NXT, Cora Jade Earns Natalya’s Respect In Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE

