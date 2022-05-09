Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lafayette, southwestern Marshall, southeastern Tate and northeastern Panola Counties through 400 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barr, or 14 miles north of John W Kyle State Park, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Barr, Cambridge, Harmontown, Laws Hill, Abbeville, Blackwater, Teckville, Looxahoma, Aiken, Wyatte, Crossroad, Tyro, Chulahoma, Glenville, College Hill Station, Thyatira, College Hill and Spraggins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
