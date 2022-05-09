Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Geismar, Prairieville, Belle Rose and Convent. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 186. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO