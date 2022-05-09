ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Congregation divided over fate of historic San Jose church

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6j1G_0fXIkFce00

Congregation divided over fate of historic San Jose church 03:14

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- In San Jose, there are plans in the works to demolish a historic church building to make way for a housing development. The pastor says it's the only way to save the church but some in the congregation are pushing for it to be declared a city landmark.

Grace Baptist Church played an important role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the congregation would like to carry that mission of social justice into the future. The question is: do they need the building to do that?

The church was built in the late 1940s and was at one time ministered by famed anti-war crusader Rev. Shorty Collins. The basement was used as a recruiting location for the early United Farm Workers Union and Cesar Chavez was known to speak there.

Dr. Penny Hogg began going to the church in 1961 when she was a student at San Jose State University.

"We had students from our group here at the church go to the "Summer of Mississippi" and help register voters. This church represents a conscience and always has and it's still so valuable," Hogg said.

While the passion for social justice may live on, the building probably won't. Plans are in the works to demolish the huge block-long church property to create a new mid-rise housing and commercial-use development here.

Pastor George Oliver explained why they decided to sell it.

"At the beginning of this year, our treasury was somewhere dipping below $60,000 total for the year," he said. "So, we were in a dire strait."

Rev. Oliver said the church cannot exist in that financial situation and he said the only way to continue its ministry is to give up the 80-year-old edifice.

"What we did was use the resources that God had given us almost a century ago in the best use of it now," he said.

Oliver says the new development will include a 10,000 square foot space for the church with ceilings high enough to accommodate the church's huge, silent-film-era theater pipe organ. The pastor estimates it could take about two years to get city approval for the project and another three years after that to complete construction.

But longtime church member Jeanne Wardrip said all the church's outreach programs operate from the building and she opposes the plan to demolish it.

"It was hurried because this ... particular development made the most money and, when you have a pastor that's only been here one year, he doesn't care about the history of this building or the building. He cares more about the money and what he can do with it."

The pastor said the plan was approved by two-thirds of the congregation and an agreement with the developer has already been signed. Some who oppose it have filed to have the church recognized as a historical landmark for both its history and architecture.

The city is considering the idea but has deferred a decision pending more investigation. In the meantime, the pastor said they're moving ahead with the plan that he said would sacrifice a building to save a church.

"Preservation would mean financial devastation for this church," he said. "That's the short answer for that."

Dr. Hogg disagrees. She believes there is enough land to create a new development without having to tear down the old sanctuary.

"It's still very relevant," she said, "and is a vehicle of service for the 'least of these'"

Comments / 2

Shanna Boigon Knows Real Estate
4d ago

I am not a member but every time I drive by this intriguing building I thank the Lord that its still there. My He help you to save it. We really need to be careful about preserving our history. God Bless!

Reply
3
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose historic church may faces teardown

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A historic church in San Jose may be torn down in the near future. Two-thirds of the church congregation voted to sell the property to a real estate developer. However, some church members are trying to stop that from happening. Grace Baptist Church, in downtown San Jose, was built in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

As drought deepens, Milpitas gets message on conservation

MILPITAS – Despite urgent calls to conserve during California's third straight year of drought, many communities are still not getting the message. Meanwhile, one South Bay community is heeding the call to conserve.If one is looking for a community that knows how to turn the water off, a good place to start is Big Bend Drive in Milpitas.Here, many of the homes have already ditched their front lawns for good. They've been replaced by hardscapes or drought tolerant landscaping that requires very little water.Meanwhile, homeowners who still have lawns are letting them brown."We had to cut down," said Cathy Shaw,...
MILPITAS, CA
San José Spotlight

Rent burden growing worse in Santa Clara County

The rent burden grew heavier in Santa Clara County during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there’s no sign it will get any lighter this year. Rents in Santa Clara County increased 6.3% between the end of 2020 and end of 2021, according to a recent report from California Housing Partnership, which provides housing... The post Rent burden growing worse in Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
sftravel.com

Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Thang Do, Architect of SoFA Market and Schools, Dies at 62

Thang Do, a vigorous advocate for downtown San Jose, nationally recognized architect and Vietnamese American community leader who described himself simply as “an architect and an entrepreneur,” died last weekend. He was 62. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo broke the news of his death in a Facebook post:...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
San José Spotlight

San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader

The South Bay is mourning the death of a community leader who dedicated years of his life to uplifting the Vietnamese community and revitalizing downtown San Jose. Thang Do, CEO of San Jose-based architecture firm Aedis Architects and co-founding member of the Progressive Vietnamese American Organization (PIVOT), died Sunday due to health issues at the... The post San Jose, Vietnamese residents mourn loss of community leader appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Demolition begins at proposed site of downtown San Jose green tower

SAN JOSE — Demolition is underway at the site of an old downtown San Jose building where a green office tower could sprout and enable people to work in a garden. Construction equipment and debris from the start of the demolition of the old Parkside Hall complex were visible this week on the site of an office tower expected to feature a “green lung” — a vast central courtyard to provide ventilation and cooling — and a series of gardens.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco school board makes Juneteenth a district holiday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – At its meeting Wednesday, the San Francisco Board of Education approved a resolution that made Juneteenth - June 19 - a district-wide holiday.Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 that African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that President Abraham Lincoln had declared them free more than two years earlier in the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed enslaved people in Texas and all the other Southern secessionist states of the Confederacy except for parts of states not in rebellion.June 19 became a federal holiday one year ago, when President Joe Biden signed a bill that Congress passed in May 2021.San Francisco students will have ended their school year on June 1 this year, but the district's year-round services will be closed Monday, June 20, in observance of the new district holiday."As a school district we are committed to equity by eliminating oppression, ending biases and ensuring equally high outcomes for all," board President Jenny Lam said in a statement released by the district. "Recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday is rooted in our multicultural, multilingual, multiethnic, and multiracial practices."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Congregation#Pastor#Kpix#Grace Baptist Church#United Farm Workers Union#San Jose State University
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area families leave cities, flock to suburbs for schools

DUBLIN, Calif. - Thirty years ago, the Bay Area suburb of Dublin's eastside was little more than miles of ranchland. Today, it's lined with new houses and apartments home to thousands of new-to-the area families. On a sunny afternoon, the city of 61,000's playgrounds, cul-de-sacs and sports fields are buzzing...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward scholar trades career in finance for hometown police badge

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) -- Many Students Rising Above scholars end up in jobs they didn't plan for. Victor Arellano thought he would work in finance until he saw a need in his own hometown. Now he's a police officer in Hayward.A typical busy day on the beat for Officer Arellano includes traffic stops, property theft investigations, and missing persons' reports. All are duties that fill his patrol time and call sheet.But it's connecting with the community that Arellano sees as his most important role."Finding a way to support people ... being a peace officer was one of the easiest ways...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Public transit agencies prep for return of Bay to Breakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- With the Bay to Breakers making its first post-pandemic return to San Francisco Sunday morning, thousands of runners will be filling the city's streets, seriously impacting traffic and public transit.The 12-kilometer race was first run in 1912. The race runs west through the city with participants running up the Hayes Street Hill, along the Panhandle and through Golden Gate Park before finishing at the Great Highway along Ocean Beach.Bay to Breakers official website | Bay to Breakers course infoPublic transit agencies in San Francisco and across the Bay Area are making allowances for the influx of people...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Why were the Geneva Towers demolished?

It’s a sunny Saturday morning and I’m in the Visitacion Valley community in San Francisco. I’m joined by San Francisco educator Clara McDaniel. We are at Kelloch and Velasco Mini Park. Kids are playing basketball, and seniors are doing their morning exercises. Close by are two low-income...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
KRON4 News

Moss Beach volunteer attacked by SF man, prosecutors say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man brutally attacked a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer who was trying to help protect harbor seals on Moss Beach, according to prosecutors. Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, of San Francisco, was slated to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday to enter a plea. Bush is facing […]
MOSS BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Demolition of VTA building where mass shooting happened begins

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority crews on Wednesday began demolition of a building at a light-rail yard in San Jose where last year a disgruntled VTA employee fatally shot several of his co-workers before killing himself.Building B at the Guadalupe Light Rail yard is where six of the 10 VTA employees died in the mass shooting last year. The demolition process began Wednesday afternoon with the work expected to continue Thursday.The building, where VTA's Way Power and Signal teams worked prior to the shooting, has been vacant since then. The employees, who maintain the trackway...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Expanded voting options come to Alameda, Marin, Sonoma counties

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) -- As another California election gets underway, there are changes for voters in three Bay Area Counties. Alameda, Marin and Sonoma will be moving to the Voter's Choice Act, launched back in 2018. It's supposed to give voters more flexibility, but there will be some differences."We did have a smaller election in Windsor earlier this year where we did this model and things went really well," said Deva Marie Proto, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters. After rolling with pandemic changes for two years Sonoma is now rolling out Voters Choice. For starters, that means a focus on...
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy