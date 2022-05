BUFFALO, N.Y. — Williamsville is one of a few school districts in Western New York with its own planetarium, and as its director, Mark Percy has a unique job. "Usually it's groups of kids coming in on a school bus. They'll come piling in, and spend maybe an hour or an hour and a half with me about some topic that relates to astronomy," he told 2 On Your Side.

