The Oregon Ducks baseball team needed a victory in the worst possible way and they finally got it this afternoon at PK Park. Oregon ended its six-game losing streak, which included 18 scoreless innings, with a 15-6 blowout win over UC-San Diego. With the win, the Ducks moved to 29-20 overall and they will now head to the desert to face Arizona State for a weekend three-game series. The Tritons were able to hold Oregon to just one hit on Tuesday, but the Duck bats got off the deck in a big way with five runs in the second inning and five...

