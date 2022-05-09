ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise police respond to robbery at Walgreens. No weapons used, but questions remain

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Boise police offers responded at 7 a.m. Saturday to reports of a robbery at a Walgreens.

Police say there were two suspects involved in the theft at the pharmacy at 8100 W. Fairview, according to a Twitter post on Saturday.

The suspects did not show a weapon or threaten they had one, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Robberies occur when items are taken through force or fear, according to Idaho law.

It is unclear whether police found the suspects or what was stolen. Police have not responded to the Idaho Statesman’s requests for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boise Police Department.

eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman charged with felony for spitting on police officer

CHUBBUCK — A 37-year-old local woman has been charged with a felony after she spat on a police officer on Wednesday, a day after being released from jail on her own recognizance, according to police and court records. Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of assault or battery on certain personnel in connection to the incident, which began to unfold around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chubbuck police officers...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

Suspect in Ammon armed robbery still at large, police say

AMMON, Idaho (CBS2) — A car was stolen at gunpoint by an Ammon Maverik store, and police say the suspect is still at large. Police got a call saying that a man armed with a rifle had taken the victim's car and driven away. Police found the car abandoned in a field about an hour later. Deputies from both the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff's Department searched, but couldn't find the suspect.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of injuring 15-year-old boy he allowed on car's hood while driving

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man facing felony charge for dropping infant onto concrete

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man faces a felony charge after police say he dropped his 11-month-old baby onto concrete ground while intoxicated last week. Bryson J. Stoltz, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony injury to a child in connection to the incident, which began to unfold just hours after two Pocatello police officers were seriously wounded during a shootout with a local man armed with an AR-15. Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Search underway for suspect after carjacking at Idaho Falls gas station

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a vehicle and suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that happened Tuesday evening. The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Maverick on 1520 Sunnyside Road. The suspect left in the vehicle on Sunnyside Road driving West, according to an Idaho Falls police spokeswoman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT FOLLOWING CARJACKING

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a vehicle and suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening at the Maverick on 1520 Sunnyside Road. The suspect left in the vehicle on Sunnyside Road driving west. The vehicle is described as a green 1995 Subaru Legacy, license plate 4BM7129. The suspect is described as a large Native American male wearing a T-shirt, jeans, with short hair and sunglasses. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees this vehicle or the suspect is asked to immediately call law enforcement via 911 and is directed not to approach the suspect or vehicle.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Newstalk KGVO

Homicide Suspect at Large Considered Armed and Dangerous

20 year-old Tyler Urich, suspected of shooting 22 year-old Rozlyn Bluemel to death after an argument that occurred on Tuesday near Flathead Lake, is still at large, according to Lake County authorities. Late Tuesday night, Lake County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred in a Tribal...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Pocatello officers shot in gunfight identified

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Pocatello Police Department has released the names of two officers who were shot while responding to a disturbance Thursday. The injured officers are Officer Demetrius Amos, a six-year veteran of the department, and Officer Mackenzie Handel, who has been with Pocatello Police for four years.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho man gets 15-year sentence for trying to ram police car

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho man was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison after officials say he tried to ram a police car during a high speed chase. The man, 44-year-old Marcus Yupe, fled from police in May 2021 after an officer tried to pull him over for having a fake license plate number.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two arrested after shootout at Idaho Falls LDS Temple

The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested two men who reportedly shot at each other during a confrontation Sunday outside the Idaho Falls Temple. According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the men, 23-year-old Frederick Free, shot the other in the hand during an argument. The other man, 28-year-old Austin Kuck, fired multiple shots at Free as he was driving away. Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to reports...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho man arrested after Shorts Bar fight

RIGGINS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man from Ahsahka, Idaho was arrested after a fight at Shorts Bar, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reports. Idaho State Police responded to the altercation on May 7. After talking to the witnesses, 20-year-old Caleb Breedlove was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.
AHSAHKA, ID
Post Register

Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley roundtable discusses impact of meth, fentanyl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2021, drug overdose deaths hit a record high, according to preliminary CDC data. Their numbers suggest one American dies as a result of an overdose every five minutes. It is a trend from which Idaho is not exempt. There was an over 20%...
TWIN FALLS, ID
