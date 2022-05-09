Boise police respond to robbery at Walgreens. No weapons used, but questions remain

Boise police offers responded at 7 a.m. Saturday to reports of a robbery at a Walgreens.

Police say there were two suspects involved in the theft at the pharmacy at 8100 W. Fairview, according to a Twitter post on Saturday.

The suspects did not show a weapon or threaten they had one, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Robberies occur when items are taken through force or fear, according to Idaho law.

It is unclear whether police found the suspects or what was stolen. Police have not responded to the Idaho Statesman’s requests for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boise Police Department.