Hampton University holds graduation ceremony on Mother's Day

HAMPTON, Va. - On Sunday, Hampton University held its spring graduation ceremony with a familiar face at the school giving the commencement address.

Hampton's president, Dr. William Harvey, spoke on Mother's Day morning as the university's 152nd speaker. He talked directly to new graduates about what impact they will have on the future.

Dr. Harvey has served as the President of Hampton University for 44 years.

"You the grad class of '22 will be instrumental," he told graduates. Sunday's commencement is a major milestone for Dr. Harvey. He is set to retire from the university this summer on June 30.

Congratulations graduates!

Related: Recognizing Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey ahead of retirement