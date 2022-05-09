ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Takes loss in spot start

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Sanchez (0-1) took the loss and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out two in 2.1 innings in a 6-1...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Not starting Friday

Bart is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Bart and Curt Casali have alternated turns behind the plate over the last six games. Casali will catch for Logan Webb on Friday, but Bart should return to the lineup Saturday if the pattern continues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sent down Friday

Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. The Mariners are shorthanded in the outfield with Kyle Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list, but they'll still send Kelenic to the minors following his slow start to 2022. Over 30 games, the 22-year-old slashed .140/.219/.291 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kelenic was regarded as one of the Mariners' top prospects prior to making his major-league debut in 2021, but he's largely struggled against the top level of competition. He'll attempt to sort things out in Tacoma, while Dylan Moore should serve as the primary right fielder following Kelenic's demotion.
SEATTLE, WA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Out of lineup

Tsutsugo will sit Friday against the Reds. Tsutsugo has been unable to recapture the form he showed down the stretch last season, as he's hitting .188/.303/.250 with just one home run through 25 games. He'll hit the bench against a righty (Tyler Mahle) for the second time in three games, with Michael Chavis taking over at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Pete Alonso
CBS Sports

Twins' Dylan Bundy: Won't start Saturday

Bundy (illness) won't start Saturday against the Guardians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Bundy cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli revealed Friday that the right-hander is still dealing with the effects of the virus. The Twins haven't yet indicated when Bundy will return to the mound or who will start Saturday's matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Phillies#Mets#Triple A
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Placed on paternity list

Suter was placed on the paternity list Friday. Suter has pitched in three of the Brewers' last four games, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings. The southpaw will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days following the birth of his child, while Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional bullpen depth in Suter's absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out six weeks with broken wrist

McCann underwent X-rays on Friday and was diagnosed with a fractured hamate in his left wrist which will require surgery. The 31-year-old was held out of the lineup Friday for the third straight game and will now be unavailable for the next six weeks. McCann has struggled early in the season with a .196/.266/.286 slash line, but losing his defensive prowess behind the plate is a significant blow for the Mets. Tomas Nido is poised to step in as New York's primary catcher while Patrick Mazeika was recalled to fill the No. 2 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to Double-A

Rivero was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday. The 23-year-old was promoted to the big club Monday and went 0-for-1 with a walk during his lone appearance. Rivero has a .275/.346/.522 slash line with three home runs and 12 RBI through 18 games with Northwest Arkansas this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

