The White Sox deserve credit for competing for much of this game. Twice, the Yankees took leads in the first few innings. Twice, the White Sox came back to either snatch the lead away or tie it up. Perhaps resenting the fighting spirit of the Pale Hose, the Yankees erupted for seven runs in the top of the eighth after a Yoán Moncada homer knotted the score in the seventh. When the dust had settled and Chad Green had thrown the last pitch, the final was 15-7, New York.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO