Might Simmons get traded before he plays with Nets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ben Simmons underwent back surgery last week and is expected to recover fully before training camp starts ahead of the 2022-23 season, a good sign for Nets fans eager for their third star and for Sixers fans ready to see what Simmons will look like after this insanely long layoff.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO