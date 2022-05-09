Nonprofit helps homeless mothers find permanent homes

The event included a congratulatory video message from Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. NYC Health + Hospitals today honored 24 doctors at Doctors’ Day event. These physicians were nominated for their outstanding achievements, such as establishing ​a weight management clinic in the South Bronx, connecting to a treatment-resistant patient through music, or growing an award-winning stroke unit. The event included a video message from Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, available here. President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz joined staff at The View at Battery Park to recognize outstanding doctors in the nation’s largest public health system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO