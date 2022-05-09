WATCH: DVH talks about series win over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — Fresh off a 9-4 season and win in the Outback Bowl the Hogs have completed spring drills with the attention turning to summer work and then the 2022 football season. As usual, the Razorbacks have a challenging schedule. The non-conference portion of the schedule, at least on...
The Hogs are moving on! Arkansas defeats the Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 at the SEC Tournament. It was a late night in Gainesville, FL, for the Arkansas Softball team, not getting their game against 8-seed Ole Miss until after 9pm CT. 1-seed Arkansas took an early 1-0 lead in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are getting ready to head to the SEC Tournament in Gainesville. The No. 1 seeded Hogs will play on Thursday night and will take on either No. 8 seeded Ole Miss or No. 9 seeded Georgia in their first game. Hear from...
FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas sophomore Jaxson Robinson will enter the transfer portal and leave the Razorbacks men’s basketball program, he announced via social media on Thursday. Robinson (6-7 wing, native of Ada, Okla.) is the fourth Hog to enter the portal to transfer since the end...
LITTLE ROCK — Thanks to his consistent elevated performances on the biggest national stages of high school basketball spanning the past year, 2022 Arkansas signee Nick Smith, Jr., has reached the pinnacle as he was bumped up to the No. 1 player in the nation by 247Sports in its updated prospect rankings that were released on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Thirty-four. That’s the number of decathlons that Arkansas Track and Field Strength and Conditioning coach Mat Clark has done. That number also happens to be how old he is. “Most decathletes since you are never specializing in anything you feel like there’s something else...
May is National Bike Month and there are plenty of opportunities to bike with family and friends on the many trails Northwest Arkansas has to offer. Here to tell us how you can get involved is Lauren Hildreth from Trailblazers + ETHIC.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s nearly eight-year hiatus in using the death penalty ended with the execution of Clarence Davis for killing a college student 44 years ago, making him the sixth person to be put to death in the U.S. so far this year. Dixon’s death Wednesday for...
Cassandra Dean, a mother of six, is set to graduate with her bachelor’s degree in sociology May 14, marking the fourth degree she’s earned from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Dean has a tried-and-true history with the university. A native of Little Rock, Dean first enrolled...
May is National Bike Month and if you’re looking to celebrate, Northwest Arkansas has plenty of trails for you to get out and explore. Today we welcomed Rachel Olzer to sit down and tell us about the non-profit “All Bikes Welcome.”. Watch as we visit with her and...
Arkansas is a state with a rich history and culture, as well as an abundance of natural resources. Situated in the American South, Arkansas was once a part of the territory of Louisiana, and later became its own state in 1836. The state has a complex racial history, as it was home to both Native American tribes and African American slaves.
A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette has filed a lawsuit after his name was misspelled on some ballots in the state of Arkansas. On May 11, Bequette released a statement after filing suit against Secretary of State John Thurston, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners and multiple county election officials for their role in “fraudulently misidentifying him on thousands of Arkansas ballots in multiple counties.”
45 years later, almost to the day, the infamous Oklahoma Girl Scout murders have been solved. If you're unfamiliar with this tragic and horrifying case it happened back in 1977 at a Girl Scout camp named 'Camp Scott' in Locust Grove, OK. 3 girls were attacked, raped, and murdered by an unknown homicidal maniac.
Fueled by connection and sparked by confidence, the Spark Foundation and Girls on the Run are teaming up for a Spring 5K. Watch as we sit down with Olivia Holt and Carey Ashworth to learn how you can get involved with the upcoming race.
