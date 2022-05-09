ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What is the importance of skin cancer prevention?

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4A7F_0fXIh1Nw00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – As May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, there is no better time to bring to light the importance of skin cancer prevention.

In light of the spring season and the sunny surge of weather, representatives of Cleveland Clinic have taken time to stress the importance of skin cancer checks.

Utah Fungi Festival kicks-off with opening night

“It’s so important, especially for people who love being outdoors and who are fair skinned. I think it’s interesting that often times the people who aren’t very fair skinned and who don’t burn, are the ones who tend not to go and get checked because they say ‘Oh yeah, I get a tan very easily’,” said Philip Bernard, MD, who specializes in dermatology for the Cleveland Clinic Family Medicine department.

Dr. Bernard went on to note how skin cancer does not discriminate against age, anyone can be affected. In fact, skin cancer diagnoses mostly depend on an individual’s family background and history of sun exposure.

In order to prevent skin cancer, Dr. Bernard recommends staying out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as well as wearing sun protective clothing and applying SPF 15 or higher frequently. Additionally, Dr. Bernard acknowledged the necessity of routine skin checks at home, advising us to use a full body mirror to examine the entirety of our body.

Firehouse Subs brings back Name of the Day offer

Finally, Cleveland Clinic notes Dr. Brenards advice to avoid tanning beds at all costs.

“Tanning bed use will increase your chance of getting melanoma. So if you are young and spend a lot of time in the tanning bed, I think you need to think again about what is the best way to care for your skin long term and prevent that from happening,” he said.

If you notice an unusual spot or mole on your skin, do not hesitate to consult with a dermatologist.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Research: Gardening has various health benefits

UTAH (ABC4) – As springtime rolls around, many are starting to take up more warm weather hobbies. New research from Cleveland Clinic has revealed one activity central to this time of year that can actually benefit your overall health. According to Deborah Benzil, M.D., a neurosurgeon from Cleveland Clinic, gardening has numerous physical and mental […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Baby formula shortage, what to do?

(ABC4) – With a baby formula shortage all over the country, many parents are left panicking. According to HealthyChildren.org here are a few ways parents can still feed their children: Order Directly While empty store shelves may cause panic, many manufacturers will still sell their product through their online website and have it shipped directly […]
HEALTH
ABC4

Study: The pandemic’s effect on mental health

(ABC4) – As May is Mental Health Awareness Month and remote working comes to a close for many, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected general workflow.  In a recent survey conducted by Verizon, the relationship between mental health and remote working was examined. Overall, the study revealed the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

CDC investigates hepatitis outbreak in children, cause unknown

(ABC4) – The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently held a media briefing to discuss an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of acute hepatitis with an unknown cause in children that’s taking place both nationally and internationally. It is important to note the young age of the patients being investigated, who averaged around […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Primary Children’s Hospital celebrates 100 years

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Primary Children’s Hospital is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Salt Lake City. The milestone was celebrated at the Primary Children’s hospital with health organizations, civic leaders and past patients attending. A large birthday cake was brought out and leaders such as Primary General President Camille N. Johnson of The Church […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Organization works to help food-insecure Utah kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – USANA Kids Eat, an organization that hand delivers meals to children living below the poverty line on a weekly basis, is reaching out to members of the community to help stamp out hunger on “National Stamp Out Hunger Day” on May 14 by donating money and time to support food-insecure […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

U of U researchers revive neuron cells from the human eye

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Medical scientists at the University of Utah John A. Moran Eye Center recently compiled years of hard work to help progress research into the central nervous system. Dr. Frans Vinberg and Dr. Fatima Abbas spoke with ABC4 about their groundbreaking findings regarding the body’s neuron cells.  In short, Drs. Vinberg […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

HELP: Best Friends of SLC looks for kitten fosters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kitten season, the time of year when animal shelters see a surge of kitten admissions, is upon us. During this time, Best Friends Animal Society in Sugar House says the influx of kittens needs somewhere to go.  In an attempt to keep living quarters comfortable at the shelter, Best Friends […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Prevention#Skin Cancer#Cosmetics#Tan#Sun Tanning#Cleveland Clinic#Utah Fungi Festival#Md
ABC4

Where to take your dogs for fun this summer in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – As the Dog Days of Summer begin inching closer, it’s the perfect time to take your furry best friend to enjoy some fun in the sun. This summer, treat yourself by soaking up the sunshine as your pooch explores new surroundings while meeting friends. Salt Lake County and beyond is hosting a […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

First case of avian flu found in wild Utah birds

UTAH (ABC4) – Wildlife officials have confirmed the first case of avian flu in wild birds has been discovered in Utah. The Division of Wildlife Resources, (DWR) is urging the public to avoid touching dead birds. The first case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus was discovered in Utah on April 18 in […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Gov. Cox tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12. According to representatives of the Governor’s Office, the governor began experiencing a scratchy throat late Wednesday night and tested positive on Thursday morning. Gov. Cox plans to isolate for five days and wear a mask for 10 days following […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ABC4

Raising Cane’s debuts collectible dog benefitting animal charities

(ABC4) – Caniacs, get ready to bring home an adorable token of a beloved fast-food franchise while also contributing to a good cause. Popular fried chicken joint Raising Cane’s is turning 25 this year and celebrating the occasion with an adorable puppy — The 25th Birthday Plush Puppy. The limited-edition collectible is available to fans […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What Salt Lake restaurants allow dogs on outdoor patios?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thirty-eight restaurants in Salt Lake County have been approved to allow dogs in outdoor eating areas. This regulation only applies to dogs, and not any other animals. To be approved as a “dog patio friendly” businesses must submit a safety plan and pay an application fee of $330. Before owners […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

These were the most popular Utah baby names in 2021

UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re expecting a baby, planning for one or just tossing around ideas, a name remains an important part of one’s identity. Whether you want your baby’s name to stand out, blend in or honor familial traditions, a new report released by the Social Security Administration (SSA) shows the most popular baby […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Researchers working to address the needs of Utah’s women of color

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Utah State University Utah Women and Leadership Project is working to better identify how many women in Utah belong to those communities. The goal of this research is to help ensure equity for all women of color in the Beehive […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

LOOK: Hogle Zoo welcomes 2 new gorillas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monkey business just got serious down at Hogle Zoo. The organization is excited to announce its adoption of two new faces: Mary and Pele, a mother-daughter duo of western lowland gorillas.  Mary (34) and Pele (20) come all the way from Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla. According to representatives of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Sen. Romney responds to baby formula shortage

UTAH (ABC4) – Senator Mitt Romney is calling on federal agencies to act now to address the current baby formula shortage. The shortage has been going on for months, but now a nationwide recall from Abbott Nutrition, a major formula distributor, is making the situation worse. Sen. Romney is calling for increased transparency from the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Planned Parenthood hosts abortion rights rally in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – In light of recent events, Planned Parenthood of Utah will be hosting an abortion rights rally in Ogden on May 14.  The event, set to take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Ogden/Weber Municipal Building located at 2549 E Washington Blvd. in Ogden, is a stand against the Supreme […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy