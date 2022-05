WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An almost 3-year-old is dead after being apparently starved to death by her parents, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. In a Thursday morning news conference, Judd told reporters of how a little girl who was born at a healthy 6 pounds, 10 ounces in 2019 died at only 9.5 pounds in 2022.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO