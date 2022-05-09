Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry; Weakley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Weakley and western Henry Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cottage Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Paris, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paris, Cottage Grove, Routon, Puryear, Henry, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Como, Mill Creek, Osage, Van Dyke, Whitlock, Porter Court and Conyersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0