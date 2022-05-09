ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calloway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following area, southwestern Calloway county. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murray, Hazel and Harris Grove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry; Weakley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Weakley and western Henry Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cottage Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Paris, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paris, Cottage Grove, Routon, Puryear, Henry, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Como, Mill Creek, Osage, Van Dyke, Whitlock, Porter Court and Conyersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sharkey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sharkey The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anguilla, or near Rolling Fork, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Anguilla around 400 PM CDT. Rolling Fork around 410 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
State
Illinois State
City
Hardin, IL
County
Pike County, IL
County
Scott County, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Geismar, Prairieville, Belle Rose and Convent. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 186. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concordia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Concordia Parish through 415 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Black Hawk, or 14 miles east of Bordelonville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Concordia Parish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Eastern Ascension, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, St. James and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 400 PM CDT At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Donaldsonville to near Convent. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Gramercy, Lutcher, South Vacherie, Paincourtville, Convent, North Vacherie, Belle Rose and Wallace. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crockett; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and northwestern Madison Counties through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adair, or near Jackson, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Three Way, Bemis, Adair, Carroll, Neely, Malesus, Fruitvale, Youngs Crossing, Huntersville, Gum Flat, Westover, Roberts, Madison Hall, Windy City, Denmark, Leighton and Gilmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dyer, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dyer; Haywood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CROCKETT...SOUTH CENTRAL DYER...EAST CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: St. Tammany FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dodge, northeastern Telfair and west central Wheeler Counties through 545 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Scotland, or over McRae, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McRae, Alamo, Helena, Scotland, Jay Bird Springs, Achord and Little Ocmulgee State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Brewster County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Castolon, or 22 miles south of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 400 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Lacombe, or 11 miles northwest of Slidell, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 66 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; West Baton Rouge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISHES At 409 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitehall to near St. Gabriel to near Grosse Tete, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Reserve, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Addis, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Geismar, Garyville, Carville, Whitehall, Wallace, Edgard and Killian. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 137 and 144, and between mile markers 171 and 200. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Dont wait until you see the first lightning flash before heading to safety. Move indoors at the first sign of threatening skies or the first sound of thunder. Target Area: Cumberland; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wayne, northern Sampson, and south central Johnston Counties through 615 PM EDT At 514 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bowdens, or 7 miles northwest of Warsaw, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Mount Olive, Benson, Four Oaks, Newton Grove, Turkey, Falcon, Hobbton, Spivey`s Corner and Grantham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

