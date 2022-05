"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.

