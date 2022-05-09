ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

LANL And Los Alamos County To Move To ‘Set’ Stage Monday As Precaution; There is No Emergency And No Call For Evacuation

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINT NEWS RELEASE – Received 6:39 p.m. Sunday. Red flag conditions (high wind, low humidity) over the last day and a half have caused the Cerro Pelado fire in the Jemez Mountains to grow to over 37,425 acres. While small spot fires are burning slowly in a few locations, including Alamo...

losalamosreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
losalamosreporter.com

Cerro Pelado Fire Officials Optimistic But Cautious During Thursday’s Community Briefing In Los Alamos

Great Basin Team #1 Incident Commander Rich Harvey, center, and Operations Section Chief Jeff Surber, left, listen as Los Alamos Fire Chief Troy Hughes speaks during Thursday evening’s Cerro Pelado community meeting at Griffith Gym. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos National Laboratory Wildland Fire Manager Rich Nieto,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County Declares Fire Danger Emergency; County Remains In ‘Set’; No Evacuations

Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne announced Friday that Acting Council Chair Denise Derkacs has declared a fire danger emergency in the County of Los Alamos due to the Cerro Pelado fire that has burned just outside the community for 21 days, has grown to 45,394 acres and is 19 percent contained. He emphasized that the county and the Los Alamos National Laboratory remain in the ‘set’ phase of ‘ready, set, go,’ and no evacuation orders have been issued.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

A planned burn gone wrong sharpens a forestry dilemma

Glorieta Adventure Camps, just outside Santa Fe, are usually full of kids biking in the mountains or swimming in the lake. But now, the scenic retreat is swarming with Red Cross volunteers, FEMA officials and hundreds of evacuees from the worst fire anyone here can remember. “This is unimaginable,” says...
MORA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Las Vegas, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
losalamosreporter.com

County: DPU Eases Outdoor Watering Curtailment

Relaxed guidance on watering during the Set stage of evacuation preparedness will allow Los Alamos County property owners to irrigate fully again. The Los Alamos County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) previously issued a request for businesses and residents within the county to refrain from outdoor watering due to the Cerro Pelado Fire.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lanl#Los Alamos High School#Emergency Management#Los Alamos Field Office
losalamosreporter.com

County To Conduct CodeRED Emergency Alert Test Friday, May 13

Los Alamos County Emergency Management will conduct a CodeRED emergency alert test on Friday, May 13 at 3:00 p.m. The test will be sent to all Los Alamos County residents enrolled in the CodeRED system, and should be received via phone call, text message and/or email, based on the preferences chosen by the resident when enrolled.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Safely Reopening Schools

Everyone in Los Alamos is pre-occupied with the fire. Most people in Los Alamos are also “done with COVID.”. Nonetheless, families with school age children in Los Alamos County need to understand that schools will reopen next week in the face of seven weeks of increasing rates of COVID infections in Los Alamos and several weeks of increasing infections among students and staff, as well. In fact, the rate of infection is now as high as almost any time other than the Omicron “surge.” In addition, CDC has just moved Los Alamos from its “Low” to its “Medium” category for COVID.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

“Two very risky, extremely dangerous large fires”

Plumes of smoke continue to rise into the sky on both sides of Santa Fe as wildfires burn and grow amid persistent windy conditions. The largest of two blazes, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, has consumed more than 203,920 acres, destroyed nearly 200 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of families. US Forest Service firefighters say they lost some ground on the containment percentage Tuesday evening, clocking that figure around 39% by their best estimates. The fire grew in three directions, with the eastern edge mostly contained, though acreage estimates have not been updated since 9 am Tuesday.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Axios

Wildfire puts Los Alamos National Lab on evacuation standby

One of the many growing wildfires in New Mexico is forcing residents near Los Alamos National Laboratory to prepare for possible evacuations. Why it matters: Los Alamos National Laboratory is one of the nation's premier nuclear labs and is where the world's first atomic bomb was developed during World War II.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Grows, Prompts Evacuations in Taos County

Fire officials report “big day” for fire, evacuations. “Another hellish day on this fire, folks,” fire spokesman Bill Morse said at the conclusion of last night’s daily update on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Updated: As of this morning, the blaze had grown to 236,939 acres with 33%. Yesterday was " a big day for fire behavior,” and a “big day for evacuations,” Morse noted, with the latter including the inclusion of evacuation statuses from ready to go in Taos and Colfax counties. “This fire has enough energy, there is a possibility, with the models we are running, that those areas are going to see fire,” Todd Abel, one of the fire operations sections chiefs, said last night. Additional evacuations were lifted in San Miguel County, though many communities remain in “set” status; The state Environment Department Drinking Water Bureau issued a “precautionary water advisory” Tuesday night urging nearly 4,000 residents who have been permitted to re-enter some evacuated areas to take caution with water. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez at last report had grown to 42,491 acres, 11% containment, although yesterday brought slower growth than has been seen in recent days. Both fires, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a briefing yesterday, are “very risky, extremely dangerous large fires.” Yesterday’s fire activity produced a large smoke plume, visible from Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. “When you see a smoke column that we see today, that definitely raises the anxiety, it makes you nervous,” Incident Commander Dave Bales said, encouraging people to remain alert to evacuation statuses and the fire’s behavior as critical fire weather persists. “That fire’s gonna have some steam here I think in the next few days,” Bales said.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Fire sparks evacuation of Extended Stay America hotel

Rio Rancho firefighters assess damages on the third floor of the Extended Stay Hotel off New Mexico Highway 528 Thursday morning. (Courtesy Photo/Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue) A malfunctioning electrical appliance sparked a fire at the Extended Stay America hotel at 2221 New Mexico 528 early Thursday. No injuries were...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy