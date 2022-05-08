ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 TV shows with big dad energy

By Jake Rossen
This story originally appeared on Mental Floss.

While everyone probably knows a good "dad joke" or two, it can be a little harder to define a "dad show" on television. Hypothetically, any father can enjoy any type of program. But there are some TV series that have just the right blend of action, gadgets, and middle-aged protagonists to really excel at capturing your dad's attention. Shows like "Yellowstone" are probably already appointment TV for your dad — and one he's regularly encouraging you to watch, too.

If this relatively new TV sub-genre is to your tastes, check out 10 of the best "dad shows" currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more.

1. "Longmire" (2012-2017)

This easygoing contemporary Western, based on the Craig Johnson series of novels, stars Robert Taylor as recently-widowed Sheriff Walt Longmire, who keeps the peace in Absaroka County, Wyoming. While Taylor plays a convincing American lawman, he's actually Australian.

Watch it: Netflix

2. "Rust Valley Restorers" (2018-Present)

This Canada-based reality series sees car restoration expert Mike Hall and his crew attempt to salvage some very brown and decrepit vehicles into (nearly) new condition. One 1968 Firebird purchased for $2000 was restored and later resold for $68,000.

Watch it: Netflix

3. "Reacher" (2022-Present)

After the hotly-contested casting of Tom Cruise as author Lee Child's pulp hero in a 2012 feature film, the far burlier Alan Ritchson has received a much warmer welcome. Ex-military cop Jack Reacher drifts from town to town, finding himself caught up in mysteries requiring his keen observational skills — and ham-sized fists.

Finding the right Reacher was a casting process that took six to seven months, with Ritchson being passed over for the part in the initial round before getting another chance.

Watch it: Amazon Prime

4. "Bosch" (2014-2021)

Titus Welliver stars as the titular Los Angeles homicide detective, who navigates an amoral universe both in and out of the police department. Based on the Michael Connelly novels, "Bosch" passes over foot chases in favor of dogged investigative work. A spin-off series, "Bosch: Legacy," will be on IMDb TV beginning May 6.

Watch it: Amazon Prime

5. "Yellowstone" (2018-Present)

Kevin Costner stars in this wildly popular drama from Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) about ranch owner John Dutton, who finds trouble in and out of his family's tumultuous business interests. Sheridan insisted that Paramount market the show at rodeos, horse shows, and other places where it might find some of its audience. The studio balked at first, but it clearly had some effect: The show has often outranked "The Walking Dead" to become the most-watched series on cable.

Watch it: Peacock; Paramount+

6. "The Rookie" (2018-Present)

Nathan Fillion ("Firefly") stars as a man looking to start over as a rookie cop with the Los Angeles Police Department despite being far, far older than his peers. The series is based on a real 40-year-old who moved to Los Angeles to become a cop.

Watch it: Hulu

7. "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" (2019-2021)

Beloved film star Jeff Goldblum stars in this docuseries featuring the irreverent actor diving into a variety of subjects, from denim to coffee to RVs. The show was pitched to Goldblum after he guest-hosted National Geographic's "Explorer."

Watch it: Disney+

8. "Banshee" (2013-2016)

"The Boys" star Antony Starr headlines this gritty, pulpy crime series about an ex-con who impersonates the incoming new sheriff of Banshee, Pennsylvania, and promptly runs afoul of local criminals including an Amish psychopath. Series creator Jonathan Tropper has said that Cinemax originally wanted a fifth season, but that he opted to end it after four rather than risk the premise going stale.

Watch it: HBO Max

9. "Barry" (2018-Present)

Bill Hader stars in this expertly crafted dramedy about a hitman who finds his work unrewarding — so he decides to become an actor instead. In fact, it's his job as a killer-for-hire that originally leads him into the L.A. theater scene, while the underworld figures from his past pressure him to continue doing what he does best: murder people. The standout second season episode "ronny/lily," in which poor Barry has to contend with a vengeful Taekwondo pre-teen, is a standout.

Watch it: HBO Max

10. "The Repair Shop" (2017-Present)

This quaint British reality series has furniture restorer Jay Blades and company take in treasured family heirlooms and see to their restoration. Originally on BBC Two, the show proved popular enough to "graduate" to BBC One, where new episodes have been seen by as many as 6.7 million people — or one-tenth the population of the United Kingdom.

Watch it: Discovery+ via Amazon Prime

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Everything we know about Dolly Parton's "Mexican Pizza: The Musical"

There's something distinctly American about the way in which celebrities and fast-food companies court each other. Consider how "Rick and Morty" superfans helped propel the relaunch of Szechuan Sauce or the revolving door of actors who have portrayed KFC's Colonel Sanders, recently culminating in Mario Lopez starring as the bespectacled fried chicken mogul in Lifetime's "Recipe for Seduction."
RESTAURANTS
Salon

5 horror movies on Netflix to stream on Friday the 13th

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. Friday the 13th is coming so, of course, those looking to celebrate the inauspicious day are in search of movies to watch. Streaming will be your best bet to find terrifying tales for this unofficial holiday. If you're looking for horror movies on Netflix, we've got you covered!
MOVIES
Salon

RIP Apple iPod: As technology becomes obsolete, it becomes nostalgic too

My first was white, boxy, in a rubbery blue case. My second, silver. My third, pink – and that was a Shuffle, barely the size of my thumb, so it's lost somewhere in the house. If my child finds it, even though he has his own old and cracked Touch model, I'm not sure he'll know what it is. It's the Apple iPod and it's dead.
ELECTRONICS
Salon

"The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans": Have Mercy

Throughout a number of episodes of the original season of "The Real World New Orleans," Melissa Beck (Melissa Howard at that time) was backed into a corner when issues of race were brought up, and forced into leading "teachable moments." In Episode 4 of "The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans," she's provided the opportunity, 22 years later, to explain how that level of cultural responsibility within a social setting can, over time, become exhausting for people of color.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
