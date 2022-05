What a win for the Milwaukee Bucks. Down by double digits during parts of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, the Bucks were clutch on both sides of the ball as the game came down to the wire. With blood streaming down his face from an earlier injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final two minutes to keep the game from getting away. After a sequence where Antetokounmpo missed a potential game-tying free throw, Bobby Portis grabbed the rebound and tapped it in to give the Bucks a lead.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO