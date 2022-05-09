ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Rock, NM

Senior Center Adult Day Out Program & All Volunteer, Social, Exercise Programs On Hold Beginning Monday

By Los Alamos Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the Cerro Pelado Fire status, the Senior Center Adult Day Out Program and all volunteer, social and exercise programs are...

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Damian Martinez Has Joined The U.S. Army, Heads To Basic Training In June

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Damian Martinez has joined the U.S. Army and will be leaving for basic training in June. During his high school years, he wrestled and played football, making lifelong friends and unforgettable memories along the way. Damian enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors. His parents, Aaron Martinez of White Rock and Sarah Valdez of Washington, DC, are very proud of him and can’t wait to see what his future holds for him. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Lena Chavez To Pursue Degree In Mechanical Engineering At NMSU

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Lena Chavez will be attending New Mexico State University in the fall where she will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Lena will not only be graduating from Los Alamos High School but also from UNM-LA with honors and will be receiving a certificate in Electro-Mechanical Engineering. She has been a part of the LAHS Basketball team for the past 5 years and a member of the National Honor Society. Through basketball and NHS she has gained life long friends and will forever cherish the lessons and memories. She is thankful for the support from her family, friends, and teachers. Lena is excited to graduate and see what the future holds. She is the daughter of Abe and Dawn Chavez. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LACDC Names New MainStreet Director And Chamber Member Services Manager

Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), a private non-profit 501(c)(6) economic and community development organization, announced Tuesday that it has recently hired two new staff members, Jacquelyn Connolly and Sam McRae. Connolly will serve as Director of Los Alamos MainStreet, and McRae joins the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce as Member Services Manager.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS To Make Decision Later This Week On Return To School

Thank you for your patience this week. I hope that you are all doing OK with the uncertainty of the fire. We continue to meet with the fire management teams including the county and LANL every day. I wanted to give you a little more information about why the schools closed this week and what we hope happens next week. As you will recall, from the beginning of the fire, we have been watching and working with the county by being aware of when the fire reaches set points on the map that may create a need for action. These actions include following the Ready, Set Go plan. You will recall that in some of the first communications I sent we said that we would temporarily close schools if the fire reached Alamo Canyon. This was a set action point agreed upon with the county and fire management team. On Sunday, May 8, we were notified that the fire had entered Alamo Canyon. There were also high winds on Sunday. High winds were predicted for Monday – Wednesday this week as well. The team could not be sure what the fire behavior would be like and how fast it would move in the high winds, we were advised to close schools so that students were home if an evacuation was called.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Cerro Pelado Fire Officials Optimistic But Cautious During Thursday’s Community Briefing In Los Alamos

Great Basin Team #1 Incident Commander Rich Harvey, center, and Operations Section Chief Jeff Surber, left, listen as Los Alamos Fire Chief Troy Hughes speaks during Thursday evening’s Cerro Pelado community meeting at Griffith Gym. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos National Laboratory Wildland Fire Manager Rich Nieto,...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
UNM Names Dr. Mike Holtzclaw As UNM-LA Chancellor

University of New Mexico Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs James Holloway has named Dr. Mike Holtzclaw as chancellor for the UNM-Los Alamos branch campus, effective July 18, 2022. Holtzclaw has more than 27 years of experience in higher education serving community colleges in California and Oregon including...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Jillian Rubio Joins PEEC As New Executive Director

Jillian Rubio has been appointed executive director of PEEC. Courtesy photo. The Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC), operators of the Los Alamos Nature Center, announce the hiring of a new Executive Director to take the place of outgoing director Katherine Bruell. Jillian Rubio comes to PEEC after an extensive career in outdoor education, management, and leadership positions throughout the country.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos County Declares Fire Danger Emergency; County Remains In ‘Set’; No Evacuations

Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne announced Friday that Acting Council Chair Denise Derkacs has declared a fire danger emergency in the County of Los Alamos due to the Cerro Pelado fire that has burned just outside the community for 21 days, has grown to 45,394 acres and is 19 percent contained. He emphasized that the county and the Los Alamos National Laboratory remain in the ‘set’ phase of ‘ready, set, go,’ and no evacuation orders have been issued.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for another month. New Mexicans receiving the benefit will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month of May. Maximum benefits distributed during the pandemic will expire 30 days after the end of the Public Health Emergency which is expected around […]
POLITICS
Los Alamos Police Department Alerts Residents To Fraud Calls

It has come to the attention of the Los Alamos County Police Department that some citizens are receiving phone scams about their utility bills. Individuals are calling residences, asking for immediate payment for electric bills from PNM. They are asking for credit card information for immediate payment. Los Alamos County Police Department has spoken with the Los Alamos County Utilities Department regarding this situation, and they confirmed this is a scam trying to take money from citizens.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
County: DPU Eases Outdoor Watering Curtailment

Relaxed guidance on watering during the Set stage of evacuation preparedness will allow Los Alamos County property owners to irrigate fully again. The Los Alamos County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) previously issued a request for businesses and residents within the county to refrain from outdoor watering due to the Cerro Pelado Fire.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark hosting family picnic night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Botanic Garden at Albuquerque’s BioPark is inviting families to join them for food, fun and live music. The BioPark’s family picnic night will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on May 20. Visitors can enjoy live music from local bands as they dine surrounded by floral landscapes. Guests can bring their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

