Senior Center Adult Day Out Program & All Volunteer, Social, Exercise Programs On Hold Beginning Monday

Thank you for your patience this week. I hope that you are all doing OK with the uncertainty of the fire. We continue to meet with the fire management teams including the county and LANL every day. I wanted to give you a little more information about why the schools closed this week and what we hope happens next week. As you will recall, from the beginning of the fire, we have been watching and working with the county by being aware of when the fire reaches set points on the map that may create a need for action. These actions include following the Ready, Set Go plan. You will recall that in some of the first communications I sent we said that we would temporarily close schools if the fire reached Alamo Canyon. This was a set action point agreed upon with the county and fire management team. On Sunday, May 8, we were notified that the fire had entered Alamo Canyon. There were also high winds on Sunday. High winds were predicted for Monday – Wednesday this week as well. The team could not be sure what the fire behavior would be like and how fast it would move in the high winds, we were advised to close schools so that students were home if an evacuation was called.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO