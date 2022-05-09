3 dead, 3 wounded in DeKalb County apartment shooting

TUCKER – The GBI is investigating a shooting incident that occurred following an argument at Tucker, Georgia Publix. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Tucker, GA. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DKSO) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 9, following a shooting incident that occurred at a Publix grocery store. A deputy shot at a man after seeing him shoot Ronald Thomas near the front entrance of the store. The deputy did not strike the shooter. Other than Thomas, no one else was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

TUCKER, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO