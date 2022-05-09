ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

3 dead, 3 wounded in DeKalb County apartment shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people are dead and three more are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex just off of Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. DeKalb County police said they were called out...

www.fox5atlanta.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
