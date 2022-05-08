ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro's Dayle Spitzer chosen as Oregon City superintendent

By Raymond Rendleman
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
Washington County school executive was the only finalist for position from Oregon

Hillsboro's Assistant Superintendent Dayle Spitzer has been chosen by Oregon City School Board members to lead the school district in OC.

Born in Oregon City, Spitzer moved to Wilsonville, attended West Linn High School and went on to earn a doctorate degree in education from the University of Oregon.

"My entire career has been focused on interrupting discrepancies for students, in order to enable all students to reach high levels. I really believe that the community is the foundation of providing that support for students," she said, when asked why she wants to be Oregon City's superintendent.

Spitzer, who has worked since 1993 for the Hillsboro School District, had a superintendent's contract formally approved by the OC School Board on May 9. Starting in the next school year, Spitzer is slated to make a $207,500 annual salary, earn 24 days a year of vacation time, and receive pay increases of 4.1% for the 2023-24 fiscal year and 4.15% in 2024-25.

"Dr. Dayle Spitzer is dedicated to the education, achievement and growth of students. She has effectively developed and supervised programs to improve student success and is an experienced instructional leader," said Oregon City School Board Chair Mandi Philpott.

Spitzer's career as an educator has ranged from middle school and elementary teaching to serving as an instructor on special assignment aiming to improve K-12 teaching strategies and mentoring new teachers.

From 2007-11, she was principal at Minter Bridge Elementary School. She served as the executive director of Hillsboro elementary schools from 2011-15. For four years she directly supervised high schools, focusing on graduation rates and the district's Pathways Center. Spitzer's doctorate focused on high school Latino males, respect and interactions with staff.

Spitzer said it was "a true honor" to be chosen by the school board as Oregon City's next superintendent.

"In the next few months I look forward to talking with students, parents, staff and community members and learning more about what you see as strengths in the district and hopes for the future," she said.

OC board members had named three candidates with doctorate degrees as finalists to interview for the district's superintendent vacancy.

Other position finalists included Jharrett Bryantt of Houston and Ron Wagner of Minneapolis both currently serving in executive positions in U.S. public school districts, but Spitzer was the only candidate from Oregon. Kyle Laier has been serving as Oregon City's interim superintendent since July 1, when Larry Didway left OC's position making about $170,000 annually to take the superintendent's position making $205,750 annually in the Clackamas Education Service District.

Oregon City school officials interviewed the three finalists. On April 1, numerous stakeholder groups had the opportunity to meet the finalists and submit input to the board about each of them. The board had intended to make its selection before the end of April, but the board chair announced a delay last month in scheduling the finalists for tours of OC School District facilities.

OC board members voted in November to pay $15,900 (plus up to about $4,000 more for expenses) to retain the services of McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to assist in conducting OC's superintendent search. The consultants reviewed, screened and conducted extensive background checks on 13 applicants. On March 14, the consultants presented the applicants to school board members and provided them with detailed background information on each applicant before the board selected three candidates as finalists.

After the Spitzer has been hired, the consultant team will facilitate a board/superintendent workshop to assist in the establishment of her performance objectives as the new leader.

KDRV

Oregon heat and smoke rules adopted today, take effect June, July

SALEM, Ore. -- Two summer rules to protect Oregon workers from heat and wildfire smoke are in place today to take effect in June and July. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced today adoption of the rules. Its heat rule involves access to shade, cool water, cool-down breaks, and heat-illness prevention plans, information and training. Its wildfire smoke rule includes exposure assessments and controls, and training and communication. It says both rules cover initial protective measures for workers who rely on employer-provided housing, such as part of farm operations.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Lawsuit alleges Pizza Schmizza franchise operator in Pearl District, NW Portland shortchanged workers

A former employee is suing the owner of two Pizza Schmizza locations in Portland, alleging the businesses shortchanged employees’ pay. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks to be certified as a class-action suit brought on behalf of other employees. It alleges Enso Elite Inc., a franchise operator of Pizza Schmizza’s outposts in the Pearl District and the Northwest District, “engaged in systematic wage theft by failing to pay all compensation owed to its employees for the performance of services.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County urges everyone to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases tick up

Multnomah County health officials asked people to wear masks indoors until new coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations start to fall. “This is not a mandate, but we are asking everyone to put their masks back on for a few weeks as they go to school, work and other indoor events,” Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said in a statement, adding that the county “strongly recommends” that people wear masks in schools.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fireworks at Fort Vancouver cancelled for 2022

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Historic Trust has decided to cancel this year’s fireworks at Fort Vancouver, the organization announced Monday. “How to safely wish America “Happy Birthday” in 2022 has been a challenge for cities across the country, as many urban places, especially in the West, are grappling with increased fire hazards,” said Amy VanCamp, Historic Trust Events Director.
VANCOUVER, WA
