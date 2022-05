What a wild day of temperatures we had on Wednesday. Many communities warmed quickly into the 80s during the morning hours. Then we had a big drop in temperatures during the mid-morning hours. Inland areas were pretty pleasant the rest of the day in the 70s but Milwaukee continued dropping into the 40s during the afternoon then warmed back up into the 70s in the evening. Temperatures dropped into the 50s early Thursday morning but have now warmed to around 70*.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO