Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ransom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. .Additional rises from recent rainfall and releases from the Baldhill Dam are anticipated. The Sheyenne river at Lisbon is expected to rise into Moderate flood stage over the weekend and remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Lisbon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

RANSOM COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO