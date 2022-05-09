ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 01:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crockett; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and northwestern Madison Counties through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adair, or near Jackson, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Three Way, Bemis, Adair, Carroll, Neely, Malesus, Fruitvale, Youngs Crossing, Huntersville, Gum Flat, Westover, Roberts, Madison Hall, Windy City, Denmark, Leighton and Gilmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Concordia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Concordia Parish through 415 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Black Hawk, or 14 miles east of Bordelonville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Concordia Parish. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, MT
County
Beaverhead County, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Brewster County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Castolon, or 22 miles south of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henry; Weakley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Weakley and western Henry Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cottage Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Paris, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Paris, Cottage Grove, Routon, Puryear, Henry, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Como, Mill Creek, Osage, Van Dyke, Whitlock, Porter Court and Conyersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#01 44 00#Gallatin
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calloway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calloway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following area, southwestern Calloway county. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murray, Hazel and Harris Grove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Carroll THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL EAST CARROLL PARISH WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and will be allowed to expire.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, Hardeman, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardeman; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hardeman County in west Tennessee Southern Madison County in west Tennessee Southwestern Chester County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bemis, or over Jackson, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Silerton, Bemis, Masseyville, Cloverport, Mercer, Toone, Medon, Neely, Pinson, Pine Top, Westover, Madison Hall, Uptonville, Hickory Corners and Teague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dyer, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dyer; Haywood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CROCKETT...SOUTH CENTRAL DYER...EAST CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc, south central Pottawatomie and southeastern McClain Counties through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Byars, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher, Wanette and Byars. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Providence, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Transylvania around 405 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, and Toole. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could reduce visibility at times, especially on Interstate 15 between Sweet Grass and Shelby.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ransom The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. .Additional rises from recent rainfall and releases from the Baldhill Dam are anticipated. The Sheyenne river at Lisbon is expected to rise into Moderate flood stage over the weekend and remain steady within Moderate flood stage throughout the week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Lisbon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 400 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Lacombe, or 11 miles northwest of Slidell, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slidell, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 66 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Tate A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lafayette, southwestern Marshall, southeastern Tate and northeastern Panola Counties through 400 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barr, or 14 miles north of John W Kyle State Park, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Holly Springs National Forest, Barr, Cambridge, Harmontown, Laws Hill, Abbeville, Blackwater, Teckville, Looxahoma, Aiken, Wyatte, Crossroad, Tyro, Chulahoma, Glenville, College Hill Station, Thyatira, College Hill and Spraggins. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy