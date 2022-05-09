Wind Advisory issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...229 and 230. * Timing... Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. * Winds...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

