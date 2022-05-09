Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Crockett; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Crockett and northwestern Madison Counties through 430 PM CDT At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adair, or near Jackson, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jackson, Three Way, Bemis, Adair, Carroll, Neely, Malesus, Fruitvale, Youngs Crossing, Huntersville, Gum Flat, Westover, Roberts, Madison Hall, Windy City, Denmark, Leighton and Gilmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
