ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Palo Verde Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chuckwalla Valley; Palo Verde Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 228...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 228...229 and 230. * Timing... Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM. * Winds...Southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County, Ziebach County and Butte County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Palo Verde, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Brewster County through 415 PM CDT At 345 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Castolon, or 22 miles south of Panther Junction, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...East Platte County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
PLATTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND PALMER DIVIDE The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Watch including zones 214, 216 and 241. Red Flag Warning through this evening includes fire weather zones 214, 216, and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 8 PM this evening. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this evening. West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowing Dust Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Flagler, northeastern Marion and central Putnam Counties through 515 PM EDT At 430 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andalusia to near Satsuma to near Orange Springs. These storms were moving slowly northward at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Palatka, Crescent City, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Orange Mills, Hollister, San Mateo, Satsuma and Hog Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron and south central Baraga Counties through 500 PM EDT/400 PM CDT/ At 436 PM EDT/336 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amasa, or 13 miles northwest of Crystal Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Iron and south central Baraga Counties, including the following locations... Ned Lake, Bone Lake and King Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County A Red Flag Warning is in effect for today from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 227, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and El Paso County A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 220 through 230, which includes the mountains and valleys of south central and southeast Colorado, and the I-25 Corridor including El Paso County, Pueblo County, and western Huerfano and Las Animas Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...223...224...225...226 AND 227 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222... 223...224...225...226 AND 227 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...223 224...225...226 and 227. * Timing...This evening, and again late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Palm Beach County through 515 PM EDT At 442 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of North County Airport, or 10 miles southeast of Indiantown. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North County Airport, Caloosa, Philo Farms, Jupiter Farms and Limestone Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following areas, Mississippi and Scott. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sikeston, Miner, Bertrand and Diehlstadt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Palm Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTY At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellington, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Loxahatchee NWR. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 15:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing dust and localized reduced visibilities could be possible.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Palm Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTY At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellington, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach and Loxahatchee NWR. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE AND NORTHEASTERN BARAGA COUNTIES At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Huron Islands, or 22 miles northeast of L`anse, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near The Huron Islands around 500 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Pearl River FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following county and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, St. Tammany and Washington. In southern Mississippi, Pearl River. * WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas from intense rainfall rates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. A Flash Flood Warning may be required for the area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bogalusa, Covington, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Sun, Bush and Enon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Alachua County through 600 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Orange Heights to 8 miles south of High Springs. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Gainesville Airport and Waldo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garvin, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garvin; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Garvin, southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Stratford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Stratford, Konawa, Byng and Francis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy