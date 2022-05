On Wednesday,May 11th, 2022, at approximately 12:58pm, officers of the Liberal Police Department were notified that the Liberal High School had been placed in lock down. While investigating the incident it was discovered that an 18 year old male, who had been expelled earlier this week for non violent reasons, had arrived back to the school. The school conducted the lock down as a precaution. The former student was located in the parking lot by an LPD officer and given a trespass warning.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO