(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than two dozen people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie for their roles in an alleged Erie-based drug trafficking ring. On May 13, the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Pennsylvania Attorney’s Office announced the 25-person indictment. Of those indicted, 20 of the accused are of Erie, […]

ERIE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO