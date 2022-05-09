Lynx All-Star Sylvia Fowles joins 6,000-point club

Jul 14, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team USA center Sylvia Fowles (13) dribbles around WNBA All Star forward Brionna Jones (42) during the WNBA All Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Fowles re-signed with the Lynx in early February and posted 16 points and four rebounds in the group's season-opening loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday. Fowles was selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA Draft and spent the first seven seasons of her career with the franchise, before joining Minnesota in 2015.

The Miami, Fla., native earned All-Rookie and All-Defensive honors in her first year in the league, before making her first All-Star team in 2009. Fowles averaged 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in 2010 and made her second All-Star team in 2011, posting a career-high 20.0 points in 34.6 minutes per contest.

A four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Fowles won that award for the first time in 2011. She propelled the Sky to the postseason for the first time during her tenure with the franchise in 2013 and helped them reach the 2014 WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Phoenix Mercury in three games.

The former LSU product was traded to the Lynx as part of a blockbuster three-team deal in July 2015 and has picked up four more All-Star nods since 2017. Fowles has also added two more Defensive Player of the Year awards and a pair of Finals MVP honors with Minnesota.

Fowles led the Lynx to their most recent WNBA title in 2017 by averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and winning both the regular season and Finals MVP. She has averaged 15.8 points and 1.8 blocks per game for her career, and is currently the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds per game (9.8) and field goal percentage (59.7%).