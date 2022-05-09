ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Lynx All-Star Sylvia Fowles joins 6,000-point club

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2wqb_0fXIcAvL00
Jul 14, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team USA center Sylvia Fowles (13) dribbles around WNBA All Star forward Brionna Jones (42) during the WNBA All Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Fowles re-signed with the Lynx in early February and posted 16 points and four rebounds in the group's season-opening loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday. Fowles was selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA Draft and spent the first seven seasons of her career with the franchise, before joining Minnesota in 2015.

The Miami, Fla., native earned All-Rookie and All-Defensive honors in her first year in the league, before making her first All-Star team in 2009. Fowles averaged 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in 2010 and made her second All-Star team in 2011, posting a career-high 20.0 points in 34.6 minutes per contest.

A four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Fowles won that award for the first time in 2011. She propelled the Sky to the postseason for the first time during her tenure with the franchise in 2013 and helped them reach the 2014 WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Phoenix Mercury in three games.

The former LSU product was traded to the Lynx as part of a blockbuster three-team deal in July 2015 and has picked up four more All-Star nods since 2017. Fowles has also added two more Defensive Player of the Year awards and a pair of Finals MVP honors with Minnesota.

Fowles led the Lynx to their most recent WNBA title in 2017 by averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and winning both the regular season and Finals MVP. She has averaged 15.8 points and 1.8 blocks per game for her career, and is currently the WNBA's all-time leader in rebounds per game (9.8) and field goal percentage (59.7%).

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

REPORT: Packers Claim 4.43 40 Yard Dash Tight End

The run on Georgia Bulldogs just doesn’t seem to ever stop for the Green Bay Packers. Today the Packers claimed TE Eli Wolf off waivers Per Field Yates . Their corresponding move was to cut WR Chris Blair. Wolf started his college career at the University of Tennessee. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins Bears

The Chicago Bears were busy on Wednesday, signing ex-Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman and wide receiver Dante Pettis, who most recently played for the New York Giants. But they didn’t stop there. Chicago also added former Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe joined the Vikings at a time when...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Lisa Leslie
Yardbarker

Grizzlies stay alive, blow out Warriors 134-95 in Game 5

The Grizzlies' offensive explosion saw seven players finish in double-figures without injured star Ja Morant. Starters Desmond Bane, Tyrus Jones, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 21 points apiece to pace Memphis' effort. Fellow starter Dillon Brooks finished with 12 points; Ziaire Williams and Brandon Clarke had 11 points and De'Anthony Melton had 10 off the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
AL.com

Former Alabama prep standout almost missed Cowboys’ draft call

Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams came away impressed when he visited the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the NFL Draft. “It was really just how they presented everything and the plan,” Williams said. “They sat me down and had a whole plan for me. They told me what to come in and expect. They told me how the whole defense operates. I feel like it was a college visit. It was like they was recruiting me kind of, but they wasn’t. I don’t know to put it in words. It was just like everything I expected plus more.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2014 Wnba Finals#The League#Sportscenter#The Chicago Sky#Wnba Draft#The Phoenix Mercury#Lsu#All Star#Finals Mvp
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid: 'Everybody expected Houston James Harden, but that's not who he is anymore'

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended Thursday with a 99-90 loss at home to the Miami Heat that was never close in the second half. Particularly troubling in the loss for the 76ers was the performance of James Harden, who took just two shots and scored zero points in the second half. Harden, who was acquired in a February trade involving Ben Simmons, explained that the ball simply didn't come his way because of the way the offense was running. 76ers star Joel Embiid said the problem was the public's expectations of Harden.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
WNBA
NBC Chicago

Bears Rookie Offensive Lineman Transitioning From Tackle to Guard

Zach Thomas focused on growth, not winning RG job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s already been plenty of change on the Bears offensive line this season, but the one position in particular that still feels up in the air is right guard. Following rookie minicamp, a new name has emerged in the competition for the starting job: Zachary Thomas.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Adam Wainwright Update

St. Louis Cardinals‘ veteran ace Adam Wainwright has been out since being placed on the COVID injured list last Friday. Wainwright tested positive in San Francisco after shortstop Edmundo Sosa and four staffers had tested positive in Kansas City. Wainwright was lined up to start Tuesday’s series opener against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Bills vs. Rams to open 2022 NFL season on Sept. 8

The Rams are the defending NFL champs after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. With no Super Bowl rematch against the Bengals on the 2022 schedule, a matchup against the Bills is still a duel of two of the NFL's bests. Buffalo finished the 2021 regular season with...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy