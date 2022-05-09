ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Arnold plants tree for Earth Day

By Tony Krausz
myleaderpaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 25 people turned out for a recent event the city of Arnold held to celebrate Earth Day with a tree-planting and to continue celebrating the city’s 50th anniversary, said Teresa Kohut, recreation supervisor for the Arnold Parks and Recreation Department. The event was held April 22 at...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Improvements to Main Street in House Springs about completed

A project to reconstruct Main Street in House Springs is almost finished. Jefferson County Public Works Director Jason Jonas said crews from Kimes Contracting LLC in Hillsboro are a couple of weeks away from completing improvements along about 700 feet of Main Street from north of Church Street to Hwy. MM. The project includes the installation of gutters to improve stormwater control, as well new sidewalks, lights and pavements on portions of the road.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: New Mississippi gauge watched at Herculaneum

Spring is coming to life all around us. With weeks of wet weather followed by warm sunny days, you can almost watch the grass grow. With this time of year comes rising river levels. I have always been something of a river rat. I was blessed to grow up near...
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events May 12-19

Basic genealogy class, 4:30 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., Barnhart. Topics: Library’s online genealogy resources, organizing family research. To sign up: 636-461-1741. Blood drive, 1-6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane, Crystal City. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Urban Milwaukee

Dream Social Lounge Planned for King Drive

A new bar and entertainment venue, Dream Lounge Social, is planned for N. Martin Luther King Dr. just north of Downtown. The new bar would take over the space at 1806 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. that most recently housed Triple OT Sports Bar. Owner Amy Tucker, who lives...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Arnold, MO
Arnold, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
myleaderpaper.com

Fire damages storage building in Arnold area

A 53-year-old Imperial man was injured and about 12 storage units were destroyed by a fire at Aloha Public Storage, 4121 Jeffco Blvd, south of Arnold last week, authorities reported. The fire began at about 5 a.m. May 8, when a man was inside one of the storage units working...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donald Ray Koehler Jr., 73, High Ridge

Donald Ray Koehler Jr., 73, of High Ridge died May 6, 2022, at his home. Mr. Koehler was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and later earned a bachelor’s degree from Tarkio College. He graduated from the St. Louis Police Academy in 1970 and then worked for two years for the St. Louis Police Department and then the Arnold Police Department, where he worked his way up from patrolman to sergeant to detective lieutenant in charge of the Bureau of Investigation and as a member of the Major Case Squad of the Greater St. Louis Area, to captain to interim police chief until his retirement in 1999. One of the highlights of his career was during the National Flood Summit of 1993 in Arnold, he was charged with the detail to assist with the security of President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, 10 cabinet secretaries and dozens of other federal and state officials from the region. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, golfing, camping, motorcycle riding and traveling. After his retirement, he and his wife toured the country and Canada several times on their Harley. He was the son of the late: Sally (Whitney) and Donald R. Koehler Sr.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold decides how to spend ARPA funds

The city of Arnold will receive $4,255,859 through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will spend the majority of those funds on upgrades at Recreation Center. City officials plan to spend $1,590,000 of those federal ARPA funds to repair or replace various equipment at the rec center. The...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Emergency personnel find lost hiker at Hillsboro-area nature trail

Hillsboro firefighters and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman who got lost while hiking at the Valley View Glades Natural Area along Hwy. B in the Hillsboro area the evening of Mother’s Day, May 8. Hillsboro Fire Chief Brian Gaudet said it had gotten dark while...
HILLSBORO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Independence Day#Parks And Recreation#Plant#Fox C 6
myleaderpaper.com

Myrtle ‘Louise’ Molina, 95, Crystal City

Myrtle "Louise" Molina, 95, of Crystal City died May 7, 2022, in St. Louis. Born July 11, 1926, in Birmingham, Ala., she was the daughter of the late of James David Roberts and Nellie (Wade) Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband: Arno J. Molina Sr. She is...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
wgtd.org

Big Downtown Development Plan Still a Possibility

(WGTD)---A $400 million dollar plan to revitalize an eight-block section of downtown Kenosha may be delayed, but it's not dead. City Administrator John Morrissey confirms that the original developer was unable to pull together financing. He says the city is "in discussions" with other potential developers. The plan, as outlined...
myleaderpaper.com

George M. ‘Mike’ Schmaeng Jr., 75, High Ridge

George M. “Mike” Schmaeng Jr., 75, of High Ridge died May 9, 2022, in High Ridge. Mr. Schmaeng worked as a skilled mechanic at TRW Trucking and Greyhound Bus. He enjoyed working with his hands and was an avid gun collector. Born Aug. 29, 1946, in Cairo, Ill., he was the son of the late Margaret (Webb) and George Schmaeng Sr.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
myleaderpaper.com

Barbara R. Woodard, 86, Festus

Barbara R. Woodard, 86, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Woodard retired from General American Financial Services as a switchboard operator, but she most enjoyed her work as a homemaker for her family. Born Oct. 31, 1935, in Eldon, she was the daughter of the late Irl R. and Lena (Hoskins) Hees.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Vicki Ann Boyd, 69, Festus

Vicki Ann Boyd, 69, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She loved spending time with her daughter and her grandchildren. Born Feb. 27, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Estelle (Grass) and Howard LaRose. She is survived...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Downed power lines led to closure of Jeffco-Arnold Tenbrook intersection

A tractor-trailer driver allegedly made an illegal turn at Jeffco Boulevard and Arnold Tenbrook Road, knocking down power lines and closing all lanes at the intersection for about seven hours Thursday, May 12. The tractor-trailer driver was issued a summons to appear in Arnold Municipal Court for allegedly driving on a road where commercial traffic is prohibited, Arnold Police reported.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

April Dawn Newberry, 50, St. Louis

April Dawn Newberry, 50, of St. Louis died May 7, 2022, at her home. Born Sept. 21, 1971, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Newberry) Esparza and Terry Lynn Kelly. She is survived by her four brothers: Eric (Michelle) Newberry of Hematite, John (Katherine) Esparza...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Runoff election set for May 17 for seat on Dunklin school board

The April 5 election isn’t over. When all the votes in the race for two seats on the Dunklin R-5 Board of Education were counted after the election, Marissa Newman led the four-candidate field with 504 votes. However, the winner of the second seat still must be decided. Incumbent...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
shepherdexpress.com

The State of Interracial Dating in a Racially Divided City

Over the years I’ve written about interracial dating in Milwaukee’s LGBTQ community. The first time, 15 years ago in 2006, I interviewed subjects who dated interracially and asked them—given the circumstances of the city’s and the LGBTQ community’s history vis-à-vis racism—"why?” Based on Milwaukee’s demographics, the majority of the interviewees were in the Black and white interracial dating pool.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy