St. John’s Prep lacrosse outlasts La Salle Academy

DANVERS — The St. John’s Prep lacrosse team welcomed La Salle Academy (R.I.) to Glatz Field on Sunday for an inter-state showdown, and it lived up to the hype.

In a thrilling back-and-forth game, St. John’s Prep scored two late goals to pull ahead and eventually beat La Salle by a score of 11-10.

“It was an outstanding high school lacrosse game,” said St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon. “Both teams battled hard the whole way, and we got a great defensive performance late to help put us in a position to win.”

Jimmy Ayers led the offensive attack for the Eagles with four goals and two assists, while Charlie Wilmot notched three goals and one assist. Tommy Sarni, Chris Esposito, Jake Vana and Matt Morrow each scored one goal, while Rowan Mondello and Harlan Graber each had one assist. Goalie Teddy Cullinane was a force in net with eight saves, while Esposito held things down in the faceoff circle after winning 9-of-21 attempts. Jack Doherty went 1-for-2 on the draw.

St. John’s Prep (11-2) hosts BC High Wednesday afternoon (3:30) back at Glatz Field — a game that will likely be pivotal in deciding who will win the Catholic Conference this season.

