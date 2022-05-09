ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man with gunshot wounds found dead in vacant rowhouse fire

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUn2Q_0fXIZTPR00

A man is found dead with gunshot wounds after firefighters put out a fire at a vacant home in Southwest Baltimore.

Around 7:21 p.m. Sunday night, officers were called to the 300 block of Furrow Street to assist the fire department in the Carrollton Ridge community.

Initially, the fire department was called to extinguish the fire of a vacant rowhome. Once inside the home they discovered a unidentified dead male, with gunshot wounds.

Neighbors on the block are still pretty shaken up after what happened.

They described to WMAR-2 News seeing those flames and hoping that it wouldn’t attach itself to their homes next.

“Everything was destroyed,” neighbor Mike Sauber said. “Never seen nothing like that.”

Sauber, who has lived on the block for five years, said he was across the street at his neighbor’s house when he noticed the fire.

“I looked out the window and all I seen was the blaze coming out the window,” Sauber said.

Fire crews said while extinguishing that rowhome fire they found the body of a man who had been shot.

“Yes, very disturbing and very upsetting because it could’ve been a brother or a sister, who knows,” Sauber said.

Police have not identified the man they found.

Another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous claims his friend’s dog was trapped inside that fire and he tried to help when he first saw the flames.

“It was a dog in there. I heard the dog whining but I could not get to the dog it was just too much heat. I couldn’t handle it,” the neighbor said.

Homicide and arson investigators are working the cas.

It’s unclear how the fire started and no arrest have been made but one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

Neighbors on the block disturbed by the events and hoping investigators get to the bottom of it.

“I was very upset whoever the person is I have no idea but I was very upset when I found out all the situations,” Sauber said. “I just hope they find out what actually happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Comments / 6

clover
4d ago

Please do something about vacant housing. It not only has caused deaths from fires, enabled squatters that over dose and criminals that seek refuge from gangs and the police, vacant housing is part of the “root cause” of crime. What is taken so long to hold owners accountable. How hard can it be?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

A man and a 38-year-old pregnant woman were both shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in their car in the 300 block of E. 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Baltimore Shooting Victim Seriously Injured: Police

A victim remains in serious condition after being shot in the Southern District, authorities say. The victim was transported to a hospital for apparent gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting on the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 9:10 a.m., Thursday, May 12, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen Shot In Madison Park Neighborhood Of Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Madison Park neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 5:37 p.m. to a the 1700 block of Division Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim shot in the extremities, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital. Moments later, police said a 15-year-old victim walked into an area hospital for treatment for a laceration on his hand. He allegedly told police he had been shot on Division Street, but it was determined the wound was not a gunshot wound. Both victims are expected to survive, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411 or anonymously contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Editor’s Note: Initial police reports said a 15-year-old was also shot on Division Street 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Fire Department#Violent Crime#Wmar 2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in NW Baltimore shooting at gas station

A man who police said shot two men and was shot himself now faces charges, Baltimore police said. Joseph Moulden, 47, of Baltimore, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and taken to Central Booking on Tuesday, police said. City police said the charges stem from an April 30 shooting in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Attempted Murder Arrest In Central Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in connection to a shooting last week that sent another man to the hospital. John Ray, 35, was arrested Wednesday in Cockeysville on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said. The arrest stems from a dispute May 1 that escalated into gunfire in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to police. Officers called to the scene about 10:45 a.m. that day found a 40-year-old man shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ray, described as a repeat offender, was identified as a shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, police said. The 35-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Columbia Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said. The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police. Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 Adults And 1 Juvenile Shot In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot in Northwest Baltimore on Tuesday night, marking the second mass shooting in the city within eight hours. Baltimore police said during a press conference that four adults and one juvenile were injured during a shooting in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue that occurred around 8:56 p.m. Police say 5 men were shot, 4 adults and one teen. All suffering non life threatening injuries. Conflict broke out between two separate groups of people at the intersection and gunfire erupted. Unsure of how many guns were pulled and if they were from same group or separate...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Missing Man’s Body Found In Woods Of Clear Spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The body of a Hagerstown man missing for months was found by three juveniles Sunday in a wooded area in Clearspring, Maryland State Police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found no signs of trauma or obvious indications of foul play, police said. The man’s cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy. Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, was reported missing from Hagerstown on January 28, and was last seen in the Clear Spring area a few days before being reported as missing. The juveniles found Harley’s body around 3 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Maryland Route 69 and I-70, police said. Harley was identified by his tattoos. An investigation is ongoing into the man’s disappearance and death.  
CLEAR SPRING, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy