Man with gunshot wounds found dead in vacant rowhouse fire

A man is found dead with gunshot wounds after firefighters put out a fire at a vacant home in Southwest Baltimore.

Around 7:21 p.m. Sunday night, officers were called to the 300 block of Furrow Street to assist the fire department in the Carrollton Ridge community.

Initially, the fire department was called to extinguish the fire of a vacant rowhome. Once inside the home they discovered a unidentified dead male, with gunshot wounds.

Neighbors on the block are still pretty shaken up after what happened.

They described to WMAR-2 News seeing those flames and hoping that it wouldn’t attach itself to their homes next.

“Everything was destroyed,” neighbor Mike Sauber said. “Never seen nothing like that.”

Sauber, who has lived on the block for five years, said he was across the street at his neighbor’s house when he noticed the fire.

“I looked out the window and all I seen was the blaze coming out the window,” Sauber said.

Fire crews said while extinguishing that rowhome fire they found the body of a man who had been shot.

“Yes, very disturbing and very upsetting because it could’ve been a brother or a sister, who knows,” Sauber said.

Police have not identified the man they found.

Another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous claims his friend’s dog was trapped inside that fire and he tried to help when he first saw the flames.

“It was a dog in there. I heard the dog whining but I could not get to the dog it was just too much heat. I couldn’t handle it,” the neighbor said.

Homicide and arson investigators are working the cas.

It’s unclear how the fire started and no arrest have been made but one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

Neighbors on the block disturbed by the events and hoping investigators get to the bottom of it.

“I was very upset whoever the person is I have no idea but I was very upset when I found out all the situations,” Sauber said. “I just hope they find out what actually happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.