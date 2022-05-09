ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Construction Barges Carrying Excavator Break Loose, Float Down Potomac River

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Barges carrying construction equipment including an excavator broke loose and began floating down the Potomac River Mother's Day, authorities said.

There was some concern that the barges would impact area bridges between Maryland and Virginia before they got stuck in Harper's Ferry, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The barges may have been uprooted by the rising flood waters due to this weekend's rain.

cbs19news

Juvenile bald eagles rescued near Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Animal Control officers with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office rescued a pair of juvenile bald eagles. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Lakeside Electric and Septic Services crews found an unknown bird on the ground near Lake Anna.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Reported In Alexandria (DEVELOPING)

A fatal shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, according to unconfirmed sources. At least two people were said to have been shot and one was found dead on arrival, according to unconfirmed sources. This is a developing story so check back for upates.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Central PA: Police

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Pennsylvania just after midnight on Friday, May 13. Two people were involved in the deadly crash in the 100 block of College Avenue in Mountville Borough, according to the police. One person died at the scene and another was taken to...
MOUNTVILLE, PA
NBC12

Proposed Fall Line Trail sparking safety concerns

Colonial Heights, Va. (WWBT) - The proposed Fall Line Trail by the Virginia Department of Transportation is sparking safety concerns for homeowners who would be directly impacted by the corridor. The proposed 43-mile trail would stretch across seven localities from Ashland to Petersburg including Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield and Colonial...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
