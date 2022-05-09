Construction Barges Carrying Excavator Break Loose, Float Down Potomac River

Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant DeVuyst, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Coast Guard plans to temporarily move some of its assets from the Station Milford Haven in Mathews while much-needed work is done on the Route 223 Bridge, U.S. Representative Rob Wittman announced.
Two teenagers who fled from police in a stolen vehicle from Virginia have been arrested in Montgomery County, say authorities.The teens stole the car from Loudoun County and were caught after a police pursuit in Silver Spring that ended near Sherwood Forest Drive, according to the Montgomery County…
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Animal Control officers with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office rescued a pair of juvenile bald eagles. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Lakeside Electric and Septic Services crews found an unknown bird on the ground near Lake Anna.
(STACKER) — Despite the relaxing of regulations across Virginia and the country and the progress that has been made since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over in the United States. After a huge spike in December and January due to omicron, cases have been sharply rising in...
A Florida man is being held without bail after he was arrested for carrying a loaded weapon on school grounds in Virginia, authorities said. Police responded to call about a suspicious vehicle parked near Washington Liberty High School in Arlington around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Arlington Co…
Howard County Police were on the scene of a serious crash, the department said on Twitter. The crash happened on Route 1 in Elkridge on the morning of Friday, May 13, the department said. Injuries were said to be serious as well. The crash shut down the road in both...
The Summer is all about relaxing and enjoying the warmer weather outdoors. While PA may not technically border an ocean, there are still some breathtaking lakes throughout the state that provide the perfect beach atmosphere for a sunny day.
At least five people have been seriously injured in a multi-car pileup in Montgomery County, according to authorities.TRAFFIC ALERT: Several hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County https://t.co/HiGoV16iUq #fox5traffic pic.twitter.com/Iv9DlEQ5y9— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 12, 202…
A Hagerstown man who had been missing since January was found dead in Clear Spring over the weekend, authorities say. The body of Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, was found by three juveniles in a wooded area near Route 69 and I-70 on Sunday, May 8, reports the Maryland State Police.
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing endangered adult from the area. Shawn Konow, 34, was last seen near his home in the Chestnut Hollow Court area of Centreville on Monday, May 9, police said. He later sent "concerning statements" to a...
A seasoned Maryland tow truck driver has hopped out of the driver's seat and behind the camera to start a new business venture – one that’s educational and eye-opening. Beebo Aburish, who has 22 years of towing experience, noticed the same parts were being stolen off cars he was towing in the DC/Me…
A fatal shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, according to unconfirmed sources. At least two people were said to have been shot and one was found dead on arrival, according to unconfirmed sources. This is a developing story so check back for upates.
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Pennsylvania just after midnight on Friday, May 13. Two people were involved in the deadly crash in the 100 block of College Avenue in Mountville Borough, according to the police. One person died at the scene and another was taken to...
Colonial Heights, Va. (WWBT) - The proposed Fall Line Trail by the Virginia Department of Transportation is sparking safety concerns for homeowners who would be directly impacted by the corridor. The proposed 43-mile trail would stretch across seven localities from Ashland to Petersburg including Hanover, Henrico, Richmond, Chesterfield and Colonial...
If you had an interaction with Danight Girmay, odds are she had a smile on her face. The 20-year-old was passionate about everything from school and sports to her local community. So when news broke of her tragic and sudden death, people were quick to react. "Though I did not...
A Glen Burnie woman was struck and killed by a DUI driver while helping another driver with his vehicle in the shoulder of Route 10 Thursday, May 12 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.Tramellia Nicole Wright, 47, was in the shoulder of the road getting help from another driver fixing the flat…
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 2